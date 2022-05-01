Celebrate the King The of Fruits in Trendy, Quirky Ensembles this Summer

As you relish the sweetness of a ripe mango, why not make a fashion statement with the king of fruits this summer too. With colours and motifs of the mango taking centrestage in diverse ensembles and accessories, here’s how you can incorporate the mango in your wardrobe.

The Mango Saree

Printed on organic muslin fabric with biodegradable dyes, the mango saree from AISHR’s En Madras collection features mango motifs. Made with chemical free fabrics, the sides of the saree are hand hemmed and celebrate the one-of-a-kind mango motif with elan.

United Colours of Mango

Take inspiration from actresses Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kaporr and Kriti Sanon’s ensembles if you want to ace the mango-inspired colour palette. Kiara’s add glam to this yellow high slit dress designed by Riti Rahul Shah. Janhvi’s Manish Malhotra sari celebrates the colour in a desi avatar. And Kriti’s Alice and Olivia halter-neck pleated jumpsuit is a great ode to the king of fruits.

Mango Memories

For Jebin Johny, the mango motif from the DiDa collection is dedicated to his childhood memories. “Three of us [Jebin and his two sisters] love mangoes and just like any other Malayali home, we also have a mango tree at home. We had a huge mango tree at my relative’s place, and I used to pelt stones at the mangoes and share it with my sisters," says Jebin, adding, “I used to climb the small mango tree and pluck the fruits. I remember, on our way home on the roadside there was a huge mango tree. During monsoons when it was windy, we used to run and collect all the mangoes. Mangoes are not just mangoes for me, these motifs are my memories and the bond I have with my sisters."

Apart from apparels, there are accessories that feature the mango motif. From earrings, bracelets to quirky scarves, the motif and the colour of mango is something to look forward to this summer.

Another motif that resembles the mango, is paisley. Commonly used in saris, the motif has found its way in Karan Johar’s closet as well. The filmmaker took to Instagram and posted a video talking about the motif.

Sporting the paisley print on his athleisure jacket in the video, Karan also gives a low-down on the various styles one can celebrate the print on. From jumpers to denim jackets, Karan gives a thumbs-up to the motif.

