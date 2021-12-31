Celebrate Your New Year at Home With This Delicious Spaghetti Recipe

People always want to begin the year with a happy celebration with their loved ones. New Year’s Eve preparations begin months in advance. On this occasion, many people go out to eat while many others enjoy dancing in pubs. In many societies, cultural programmes are also organised. Many people are considering not partying this time, citing the outbreak of the new Omicron Covid-19 virus which is highly infectious. In such a situation, you can plan on staying at home and celebrating the new year with your friends and family. For a house party, you can make the delicious Italian dish of spaghetti.

Spaghetti is a popular type of pasta that is used in a variety of dishes all over the world. Since durum wheat is used to make most spaghettis, it is high in complex carbohydrates and contains all of the nutrients present in refined white flour.

It is a delicacy to eat and is also very popular with children and is extremely easy to make.

What do you require to create spaghetti?

Spaghetti 2 cups

Salt to taste

Freshly ground black pepper

Dry mixed herbs 2 tbsp

Parsley 1 tsp

2 chopped onions

1/2 cup chopped carrots

2 tsp tomato sauce

2 tablespoons pasta sauce

Chilli flakes

Oil

Celery 1 tsp

Garlic 1 tsp

Spaghetti preparation

To make spaghetti, boil the pasta first. After that, heat a pan over high flame. Add oil and then chopped onions, celery and garlic.

Cook for 2-3 minutes and add tomato puree and 4 tablespoons of water and again cook for 3-4 minutes while stirring constantly.

Mix in the herbs and red chilli flakes with the tomato puree mixture. Now put in the spaghetti, a cup of water, and a pinch of salt. Cook it for a couple of minutes.

While serving the dish, place spaghetti on one side and cheese toast on the other. Parsley can be added as a garnish.

