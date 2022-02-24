Central Excise Day 2022: History, Significance and All You Need to Know

Central Excise Day is observed on February 24 and it commemorates the Central Excise and Salt Act which was enacted on 24th February 1944. The annual event highlights the essential role played by the Central Excise Department in the industrial development of the country.

Central Excise Day 2022: History

Since the beginning of civilisations, salt has been a crucial commodity. It was considered to be one of the sources of revenue by the native governments in India in various forms, such as excise duties, transit tax and much more. There was generally no uniformity in the matter of administrative control for the collection of salt revenue.

The myriad provinces and the erstwhile Indian states had their own system of administration and tax collection. It was only in 1944 that the Indian tax system was reformed by the Indian government to make payment of taxes easier. The Central Excises and Salt Act consolidated and amended the laws relating to central duties of Excise and salt having special provisions relating to salt.

It also repealed all previous legislations relating to production/transport of salt like: Bombay Salt Act, 1890, Madras Salt Act, 1884 and Indian Salt Act, 1882.

Central Excise Day 2022: Significance

Central Excise Day honours the contribution of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) to the country, the officers associated with it and their services. The day also encourages CBIC employees to carry out their duties with utmost sincerity as they have the responsibility of checking the corruption of goods from the manufacturing sector.

Since 1944, the duties and responsibilities of CBIC have only grown in volume. Some of the duties performed by CBIC include formulating policies concerning levy and collection of Customs, Central Excise duties, Central Goods & Services Tax and IGST, prevention of smuggling. The purpose of celebrating the day is also to inform the people of the country about the importance of CBIC and carry out their work with responsibility.

