Ceramide: The Secret Ingredient For Healthy Skin

Skincare routines are not as common as they are necessary. It is very vital to take care of the skin. After all, it is the largest organ of the human body. Skin is also the first layer of defence against external stimuli. There are a plethora of elements and techniques that find a place in people’s skincare routine through mediums such as oil, serums, cream, etc.

The crux behind every skincare routine is to replenish the skin cells that instill damage due to various factors such as coarse surroundings, extreme exposures, and erratic lifestyle. The skin barrier also weakens with prolonged interaction with the harsh environment, and due to the process of ageing. Therefore, it is only sensible to inculcate things that the skin already incorporates to keep itself intact as much as it can.

Here, ceramides come into the picture. To know how including ceramides into your skincare routine can do wonders to your skin, we would have to go through a brief explanation and then understand its role in maintaining the health of our skin.

>What Is Ceramide?

Ceramide is one of the three lipids that the skin contains. Lipids are natural fats that act as a bonding element between the skin cells, giving them a distinct texture. The skin barrier called Stratum Corneum is made of 50 percent ceramide. As we expose our skin to harsh environments or age with time, these lipids start running low in level. This is the reason why old people develop wrinkles. In the absence of lipids, skin is not as tight as it was when the person was young.

>What Are The Advantages Of Ceramide?

Ceramides in the skincare routine are a great way to replenish the lipid level in the skin and make the skin look younger and healthier. An infusion of ceramide in the routine will ensure that the skin barrier is kept intact. This will, in turn, help the skin with moisture management. With ceramide levelling up in the skin barrier, the trans-epidermal water loss in the skin curbs substantially. Skin becomes plumper and less prone to ageing, along with developing immunity from skin-related ailments.

>How To Include Ceramide In Skincare Routine?

One can opt for skincare products that have ceramides as one of the ingredients. In addition, products that combine ceramides with the right levels of fatty acids and cholesterol can also be a great addition to your routine. With the right proportions that mimic the natural composition of ceramides, it becomes easier for ceramides to penetrate the skin barrier and rejuvenate the lipid level.

