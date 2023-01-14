Cereals To Jaggery, Consume These Foods To Stay Warm In Winter

Winter is that time of the year when all you want to do is snuggle inside your blankets and enjoy a good movie with a hot cup of beverage. However, with the arrival of winter, there also comes the scare of falling ill. A sudden change in weather, accompanied by freezing and fluctuating temperatures, might result in low immunity, making you fall sick often. Besides layering yourself with clothes to beat the cold, it is equally important to take note of the foods you consume so that your body temperature is maintained.

If you are unsure of what to include in your diet this winter season to stay warm, then look no further. Here are five foods that are considered best for winter:

Cereals

Oatmeal, porridge, and whole-wheat meals are the best way to start the day. You might crave pizza and pasta, but eating them occasionally would be more beneficial. It is because they will not keep you warm and only have a short-term impact as simple carbohydrates dissolve quickly. Your morning breakfast must consist of vegetable-enriched porridge or oatmeal dishes. Other options include whole wheat sandwiches, hot milk with cornflakes, and egg or vegetable buns.

Dry fruits

Walnuts, cashews, and almonds are excellent sources of healthy fats that also aid in controlling body temperature. Other viable options consumed in cold countries include figs, dates, and olives. A hot herbal tea accompanied by a handful of dates, both of which are rich providers of iron, will not only satisfy your cravings but are also excellent for boosting your immunity.

Honey

Since honey is traditionally used to treat cough, cold, and sneezing, consuming it directly or adding it to salads will be effective during the winter season. Using honey throughout the winter can greatly aid in preventing fever and maintaining a normal body temperature.

Ghee

Contrary to popular belief, having substantial quantities of ghee is beneficial for your health. Not only does it produce heat in your body but it is also responsible for improving your immune system. Just add a dash of ghee to your preparation or use it with vegetable oils for the perfect taste.

Jaggery

Jaggery, often known as gur or gud, is a common ingredient in every Indian household. Many homes still follow the practice of having a little amount of jaggery after a scrumptious meal. It not helps to keep your body warm but also improves digestion and immunity. Another benefit of jaggery is that it regulates blood pressure and strengthens your bones.

