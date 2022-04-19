Chai Lovers Must Beware of Combining These Foods with Morning Tea

As much as we love our mandatory cup of tea in the morning, it is meaningless until and unless we have a snack to enjoy with it. Be it morning, afternoon, or evening, a cup of tea comforts you like a warm hug with every sip, however, any snack to complement your tea time is like a cherry on the cake. But did you know combining some food with tea can be detrimental to the nutritious content that they provide? Here is a list of food items that you must avoid while relishing your cup of tea:

Cold food

Pairing cold food with hot tea can result in the disruption of the digestion process. This is because if you consume foods of different temperatures together, then it can end up weakening your digestive process and might even make you nauseous. Once you have consumed hot tea, then you must wait at least 30 minutes before eating anything cold.

Green veggies

Time and again we have been told to include green veggies regularly in our meals because they are rich in iron content. But if green veggies are combined with hot tea then a few compounds called tannins and oxalates present in your tea can inhibit the absorption of iron in your body.

Gram flour

While we all are die-hard fans of Pakodas with hot ginger tea during the rainy season, this combination can have severe side effects on your health. Serving some onion fritters with tea is our go-to snack whenever guests knock on our door, but this tasty pair can lead to digestive issues which can later cause constipation and acidity.

Turmeric

You all must avoid eating food items that have a high content of turmeric with tea because the chemical elements present in your hot beverage and turmeric can extremely harm the digestive system and can produce acid reflux. One of the most favourite breakfasts, Poha carries high content of turmeric and is often served during breakfast.

Lemon

While lemon tea is the much-loved beverage for fitness enthusiasts, combining tea leaves with this citrus fruit can turn very acidic in nature and even cause bloating.

