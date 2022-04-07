Chaitra Navratri 2022: 5 Delicious and Nutritious Food To Have While You Fast

The auspicious occasion of Navratri is the perfect opportunity to get fit by fasting and losing that extra flab. But gorging on foods that are deep-fried and rich in calories can result in the opposite. By adopting unhealthy eating habits during your Navratri fast, you can become lethargic. You must stay hydrated and eat food that boosts your energy levels while also helping you lose those extra inches.

Curd/Dairy Products

During Chaitra Navratri, there is severe heat. Dairy products like paneer, curd and buttermilk must be consumed while fasting. These products will keep you hydrated and maintain your ideal body temperature. You can have curd in the form of lassi, or make a dahi raita by adding rock salt, tomato and cucumber.

Dry Fruits

Dry fruits must be eaten while fasting on Chaitra Navratri. You can add them to your kheer or mix them in laddus. You can also make almond chikki, which will give you a lot of energy.

Sabudana

Sabudana (tapioca pearls) have lots of health benefits. They are rich in carbohydrates, calcium, fibre, protein, iron, and Vitamin K. Therefore, it is an ideal food choice during fasting. You can have sabudana kheer or sabudana khichdi.

Potato

Intake of carbohydrates is necessary to maintain your energy levels. Potatoes are an ideal source of energy and are rich in carbohydrates. Avoid having fried potato items. Having boiled potatoes is ideal.

Water Chestnut (Singhada)

Water chestnut is rich in fibre, vitamins and minerals. Hence, it is a perfect food option for fasting during Navratri. You can have water chestnut by making pudding from its flour.

