Chaitra Navratri 2022: Auspicious Timings for Kalash Sthapana, Ghatasthapana

Chaitra Navratri is beginning from Shukla Paksha Pratipadha tithi on April 2. The Navami tithi will mark the end of the festival on April 11. During the nine-day long festivities, devotees worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga.

They light a diya after Kalash Sthapana and offer fruits and sweets to the deity. Let’s look at the date, the auspicious time of Kalash Sthapna and Kalash Sthapna vidhi.

Chaitra Navratri 2022: Date and auspicious timings of Ghatasthapana

Pratipadha tithi will start at 11.53 am on April 1 and will remain in effect till 11.58 am on April 2. On this day only, the Kalash Sthapna will take place. Please note that the Kalash Sthapana should be done within the subha muhurat.

Chaitra Navratri 2022: Ghatasthapana Samagri

For Ghat Sthapana, one must place an idol of Goddess Durga on a red colour chauki. Now, keep a piece of yellow cloth, red dupatta, an earthen pot, 5 mango leaves, sindoor, hibiscus flower, garlands, shringar, a saree, akshat, ganga jal, honey among other things. Before performing the puja, keep the bhog thali ready with fruits and sweets.

Chaitra Navratri 2022: Ghatasthapana Method

Choose a place for Ghatasthapana in the east or north direction at the place of worship.

Clean the puja area properly.

Now, spread clean soil on the floor or in an earthen bowl.

Sprinkle barley over the soil and cover it with another layer of soil.

Now, sprinkle water over it and place an earthen pot on top of it.

Fill the pot with water

Now, tie raksha sutra or kalava to the pot

Cover the top of Kalash with an earthen plate filled with barley.

Take a dry coconut and tie a sacred thread to it

Now, place the coconut on top of the lid of the Kalash.

The first Navratri is dedicated to the Maa Shailputri.

The first Navratri is dedicated to the Maa Shailputri.