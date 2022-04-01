Chaitra Navratri 2022: Dates, Significance and All You Need to Know

Navratri is a long-term tradition with a huge amount of religious value attached to it. We also know that it is undeniably one of the massive Hindu festivals celebrated across the nation with great fervour and excitement. However, not many would know that it is celebrated in several seasons, four times a year: Chaitra Navratri, Ashadha Navratri, Sharada Navratri, and the Paush/Magha Navratri. Of these, the Chaitra Navratri in spring is very significant.

Chaitra Navratri, also known as Vasant Navratri, is devoted to Goddess Durga. It usually falls in March or April and marks the first day of the Hindu calendar. This year, Chaitra Navratri will begin on April 2, Saturday, and ends on April 11, Monday. During this period, devotees go through a fast and worship the nine forms of Durga (Nava Durga).

In Maharashtra, Chaitra Navratri starts with Gudi Padwa and similarly in Andhra Pradesh, it begins with Ugadi.

Dates for Chaitra Navratri:

The festival proceeds with a ritual called Ghatasthapana on the first day (Pratipada Tithi of Chaitra), Shukla Paksha. Then, it ends with Ram Navami, a day that marks the birth of Lord Rama on Dashami Tithi.

Day 1: 2nd April (Saturday) Pratipada

Day 2: 3rd April (Sunday) Dwitiya

Day 3: 4th April (Monday) Tritiya

Day 4: 5th April (Tuesday) Chaturthi

Day 5: 6th April (Wednesday) Panchami

Day 6: 7th April (Thursday) Shasthi

Day 7: 8th April 2021 (Friday) Saptami

Day 8: 9th April (Saturday) Ashtami

Day 9: 10th April (Sunday) Nabami

Significance:

Navratri has a very important significance in Hinduism. As per the belief, Lord Rama first ascended to Lanka by worshipping Goddess Durga on the beach. Nine different forms of Maa Durga are Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandmata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri. Worshipping the goddess on all the nine days fulfils the wishes of the devotee. And the blessings of the mother always stay on her devotees as it indicates the victory of good over evil.

According to mythological scripts, Goddess Durga appeared on the day of Chaitra Navratri and created the universe at the request of Lord Brahma.

