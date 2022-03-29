Chaitra Navratri 2022: Know date, auspicious timing of Kalash Sthapna and 9 deities

The first month of Hindu calendar, Chaitra is currently under the Krishna Paksha. On April 1, Amavasya tithi will mark the end of the Krishna Paksha and the beginning of Shukla Paksha. On the first day of the waxing phase of the moon, Shukla Paksha, the auspicious nine-day-long festival of Chaitra Navratri will begin.

This year Chaitra Navratri is from April 2 to April 11. The festival is even more special this year, as it is falling on completely nine days, which is considered very auspicious. To mark the beginning of Chaitra Navratri, Maa Durga will arrive on a horse whereas her departure will occur through a buffalo ride. Both the rides have great symbolism in Hinduism. It is believed that the horse is a symbol of war and the buffalo is a sign of pain and illness. Let’s look at the date, shubh muhurat of Kalash Sthapna and the deities to be prayed on nine days.

Chaitra Navratri 2022: Date

On April 2, Pratipadha tithi will mark the beginning of Chaitra Navratri. Pratipadha tithi will begin at 11.53 am on April 1 and will be in effect till 11.58 am on April 2.

Chaitra Navratri 2022: Auspicious Timings for Kalash Sthapna

The ‘Kalash Sthapna’ will take place on April 2. The auspicious timings for placing the kalash and the idol of Maa Durga are between 6.10 am and 8.31 am. If someone fails to do so during the morning time, then they can do kalash sthapna in noon from 12 noon to 12.50 pm.

Chaitra Navratri 2022: Whom to worship on what day?

Day 1, April 2: Maa Shailputri Puja

Day 2, April 3: Maa Brahmacharini Puja

Day 3, April 4: Maa Chandraghanta Puja

Day 4, April 5: Maa Kushmanda Puja

Day 5, April 6: Maa Skandmata Puja

Day 6, April 7: Maa Katyayani Puja

Day 7, April 8: Maa Kalratri Puja

Day 8, April 9: Maa Mahagauri Puja, Durgashtami

Day 9, April 10: Maa Siddhidatri Puja

