Chaitra Navratri 2022: Offer Flowers According To Your Zodiac To Goddess Durga

Today is the first day of Chaitra Navratri, Kalash Sthapana or Ghatasthapana is done on this day. Nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped in the nine days of this Hindu festival. In order to please Maa Durga, we worship her and offer her favourite dishes. Flowers are very important in the worship of the Goddess. According to beliefs, Maa Durga loves red hibiscus flowers. You can please the Goddess by offering flowers as per zodiac signs during Chaitra Navratri.

Aries: The ruling planet of this zodiac is Mars which is red in colour. People of this zodiac should offer red colored flowers to Maa Durga. You can offer red flowers like red rose, hibiscus, red lotus.

Taurus: The ruling planet of Taurus is Venus. The favourite color of Venus is white. People belonging to this zodiac can offer white flowers like white hibiscus, white rose and harsingar to the Goddess.

Gemini: The ruling planet is Mercury and the colors are green and yellow. People of Gemini zodiac should worship Maa Durga in Navratri with yellow flowers like marigold and kaner.

Cancer: The ruling planet is Moon and white colour is preferred. You should offer white lotus or jasmine on Navratri. You can also use pink flowers.

Leo: Its ruling planet is Sun. Favourite colours are orange and red. You should flowers like red rose, hibiscus, red lotus and marigold.

Virgo: Since the ruling planet is Mercury, so the people of this zodiac should worship the Goddess with yellow flowers.

Libra: The ruling planet of Libra is Venus. Worship Maa Durga in Navratri with white coloured flowers.

Scorpio: The people of this zodiac should worship on Navratri with red flowers because the ruling planet is Mars.

Sagittarius: The ruling planet is Jupiter. So Sagittariaus should worship Maa Durga with yellow flowers.

Capricorn: For people of the Capricorn zodiac sign, blue coloired flower or hibiscus and rose can be offered suring the Navratri prayers.

Pisces: The ruling planet of Pisces is Jupiter and you should worship the Goddess with yellow flowers.

