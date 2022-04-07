Chaitra Navratri 2022: These Vrat-Friendly Drinks Will Help Beat Summer Heat

Chaitra Navratri has started on April 2. During the festival of nine nights, devotees observe fast and worship the different forms of Goddess Durga. They pray for the well-being and prosperity of their families. But at the same time, we can’t ignore the hot weather. During this season, some tasty and refreshing drinks are necessary in order to completely enjoy the festival. Keeping the people who are observing fast in mind, we have prepared a list of drinks that everyone has relish during this time of the year.

Coconut Cream shake

To make this tasty and delicious drink, mix sugar and lemon juice in a fresh cream of coconut and whisk it in a hand blender. If in case the shake is too thick, add water or ice cubes. Garnish with dry fruits and serve fresh.

Lassi

Lassi can be of great help during fasting. All you need to do this put a few spoons of curd in a jar and add a bit of sugar/salt to it. Now, blend it. You can garnish it with dry fruits too in case you feel like it.

Lemonade

This is a quintessential beverage. A glass full of nimbu paani can flush all your stress and fatigue away. Add a pinch of rock salt for that extra zing.

Pomegranate and Watermelon

Drinking this juice is highly beneficial to the body and is a must during Navratri. Not only does pomegranate replenish the nutrients in the body, but watermelon covers the hydration part. To make this juice, put pomegranate and watermelon in a jar, add lemon juice and blend it well. Your fruity drink is ready.

