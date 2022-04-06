Chaitra Navratri Day 5: Maa Skandmata Puja Vidhi and Muhurat

Chaitra Navrati festival is celebrated for nine days and each day an incarnation of goddess Durga is worshipped. April 6 marks the fifth day of Chaitra Navratri this year and Maa Skandmata is worshipped on this day. It is believed that if childless couples pray, on this day, they can be blessed by the deity. She is also known as Padmasana Devi as she is sitting on a lotus throne.
Maa Skandmata puja muhurat
As per the Panchang here are the auspicious time periods this year for Maa Skandmata Puja
- Brahma muhurat- 04:34 am to 05:20 am
- Vijay muhurat- 14:30 pm to 15:20 pm
- Godhuli muhurat- 18:29 pm to 18:53 pm
- Amrit Kal- 16:06 pm to 17:53 pm
- Swarth Sidhi Yog- Whole day
- Ravi Yog- 19:40 pm to 06:05 am, April 7
Maa Skandmata puja vidhi
- Puja should be done with a fresh mind and clean body. So take a bath, wear fresh clothes and sit for the puja.
- Next, take a stool and cover it with a red cloth. Place an idol of Maa Skandmata on it.
- Decorate the idol and light the incense sticks. Place a red colour flower, rice, kumkum in front of the idol.
- Offer five different types of flowers and sweets to the deity.
- Recite the mantras 108 times.
Maa Skandmata Mantra
Yaa Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Skandmata rupen sansthita
Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah
Maa Skandmata Beej Mantra
Him Klim Swaminya Namah
Maa Skandmata Maha Mantra
Sinhasan Nityan Padmashritakatdvya
Shubhdastu Sada devi Skandmata yashasvini
Om devi Skandmataye Namah
Maa Skandmata Aarti
Jai teri ho Skandmata
Panchva naam tumhara aata
Sab ke man ki janan hari
Jag janni sab ke mehtari
Teri jyot jalata rahun main
Hardum tumhe dhyata rahun main
Kayi naamon se tujhe pukara
Mujhe ek hai tera sahara
Kayi pahadon par hain dera
Kayi shehron mein tera basera
Har mandir mein tere nazare
Gun gaayen tere bhakt pyaare
Bhakti apni mujhe dila do
Shakti meri bigdi bana do
Indra aadi devta mil saare
Kare pukar tumhare dware
Dusht daitya jab chadhkar aayein
Tum hi khanda haath utthayein
Daason ko sada bachane aayi
Chaman ki aash purane aayi
Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.