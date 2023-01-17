Chakra Meditation: 7 Guidelines To Perform And Activate Your Chakras

Meditation helps us in a number of ways. Today, we are going to talk about Chakra meditation. It focuses on the seven main energy centres or chakras in the body. These chakras are believed to be located along the spine and correspond to different areas of the body and aspects of our physical, emotional and spiritual well-being. Each chakra is associated with a specific colour, element and symbol, as well as a specific area of the body and an aspect of consciousness.

These energy centres in the body can get blocked, causing disruptions in the mental and physical balance of the body. When you practice chakra meditation, you focus on one of the centres to unblock it, restore balance or address specific issues associated with it. You can do it alone or as part of guided chakra meditation. The main goal of chakra meditation is to create wholeness within yourself. In this way, you bring the various aspects of your consciousness, from physical to spiritual, into harmony.

Do you know how to meditate on the chakras? Here are the 7 guidelines on how to meditate and activate your chakras.

• Know your chakras

Chakras are like spinning discs that lie horizontally in your body. It focuses on your energy and opens new pathways to healing and growing.

• Choose the correct environment

Make yourself at ease in a room or outside in a quiet location where you are alone. Turn off your phone or put it on silent mode to avoid disturbance. Slip into a loose set of clothes and close your eyes and focus on your body.

• Relax

Although some experts recommend standing during this meditation, you can also lie down on a blanket or sit on a cushion. Relax your muscles by taking slow, deep breaths.

• Go through the chakras from bottom to top

This is required to determine which chakra is blocked or not functioning properly. Always begin with the root chakra and work your way up to the crown chakra, as this represents progress from the most primitive part of the body to the most developed.

• Re-energise each chakra

Consider the chakras to be discs or lotus flowers. Breathe in and imagine light streaming into the chakra, filling it with energy. Breathe out and visualise all of your stress leaving the chakra. Repeat as needed, then proceed to the next chakra.

• Align your chakras

To put it simply, aligning chakras means getting them all to rotate clockwise. A chakra that stops spinning or spins in the wrong direction could be linked to physical ailments. One way to realign a chakra is to meditate and visualise it turning clockwise, correcting the flow through your body.

• Come back slowly

Continue taking deep breaths after energising the crown chakra. Return to your normal routine by slowly opening your eyes.

