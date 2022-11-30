Champa Shashti 2022: Know All About The Auspicious Day Here

Champa Shashti, which is a day of worshipping Lord Khandoba, an incarnation of Lord Shiva, is celebrated across Maharashtra and Karnataka. The festival is celebrated for six days. While Amavasya marks its beginning, it ends on the day of Champa Shashti. Many devotees of the Hindu deity observe a fast on this auspicious day to celebrate the festival.

Every year, this fast is observed on Margashirsha Shukla Shashti tithi. Champa Shashti is also known as Brinjal Chhath as worshippers also offer brinjal to lord Kartikeya on this day. This year, Champa Shashti was celebrated on Tuesday, November 29.

Champa Shashti 2022 Significance:

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Khandoba, Lord Shiva’s warrior form, is worshipped on Champa Shashti. The festival commemorates Lord Khandoba’s triumph over demons Malla and Mani. People pray to the deity on this day to seek protection from evil forces. Lord Khandoba is known as the lord of farmers, hunters, and warriors in rural Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Champa Shashti Worship Method:

On Champa Shashti, the Shiva lingam is washed with Gangajal and cow milk. After that, belpatra, flower, gulal, brinjal and millet are offered to the lingam. According to religious beliefs, worshipping Lord Khandoba eliminates sorrow from one’s life. It is also said that the deity protects his devotees who observe a fast on this day. After the puja, Bbajra bread and brinjal are distributed as prasad.

For six days, devotees also visit Shiva temples to offer fruits, vegetables, apple leaves, etc. The deity is offered turmeric powder along with foods made from multi-grain flour and wheat flour on the last day.

At the same time, Lord Kartikeya is also offered champa flowers on Champa Shashti. It is believed that by doing this, his devotees are blessed with happiness, prosperity, and salvation. According to the Bhavishya Purana, Lord Kartikeya became the commander of the army of gods on Champa Shashti.

