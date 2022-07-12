Champakulam Moolam Boat Race 2022: Date, Time, History and Significance of Traditional Boat Race in Kerala

CHAMPAKULAM MOOLAM BOAT RACE 2022: With its winding stretches of backwaters, Kerala is famous for its native boat races, which are held in different parts of the state during harvest season. While boat races are synonymous with Kerala’s identity, Champakkulam resonates loudly across God’s Own Country for being the oldest Snake Boat Race in the Southern state.

Champakkulam is most relevant among all, as it kicks off the boat race season every year. Held in Alappuzha district’s Champakkulam village, the Pampa River plays host to this boat race. The festivities of the boat race include spectacular water floats, decorated boats, and the song of the oarsmen i.e. Vanchipattu and Chundanvallom race.

This euphoric event, which kicks off the boat race frenzy, takes over the state for the next few months. Also known as Moolam Vallamkali, the event will witness boats over 100 feet in length with raised prows, and there they are also called snake boats.

Advertisement

Champakulam Moolam Boat Race 2022: Date and Time

Champakkulam boat race is held on the Moolam asterism in the Malayalam month of Mithunam. And it usually begins in late June and early July, and this year it will be commenced on July 12th.

The event will be inaugurated by State Agriculture Minister P. Prasad at 2.10 pm, while the race will begin at 3 pm.

Champakulam Moolam Boat Race 2022: History and Significance

One of the most awaited events in the calendar of Kerala goes back to centuries in time. It is held in accordance with a legend, which is strongly obeyed by the Keralites.

Advertisement

As per the legend, the king of Chempakasseri in Devanarayana erected a temple in his kingdom, after following the instructions provided to him by a royal priest. However, the moment before the installation, the King was informed that the idol was not that auspicious.

Further to make amends for his actions, the King brought the idol of Lord Krishna from the Karikulam temple in Kurichi. It is believed that this Krishna idol was handed over to Arjuna by Lord Krishna himself.

Advertisement

And therefore it was during this journey of bringing the idol, that the King made a stopover at the Chamakkulam. In a bid to honour the sacred event and to escort the idol home, the next day thousands of boats assembled at the site for the celebration.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.