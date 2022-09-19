Chandni Chowk To Laxmi Nagar, 5 Best And Affordable Wedding Markets In Delhi 

With the wedding season knocking on the doors, there’s a mad rush to buy the most lavish yet wedding items. However, most wedding shoppers intend to buy exclusive bridal collections at an affordable rate. If you are a resident of Delhi, shopping for a wedding might become a hassle owing to the pricey items at stores.

To ease out your last-minute search, here’s a list of the best and cheap street markets in Delhi, housing some of the most amazing bridal collections of all time.

Chandni Chowk:

The lanes of Old Delhi are not only famous for their delicious delicacies but also for gorgeous wedding outlets. The myriad stores offer jaw-dropping wedding lehengas, exquisite suits, and mindblowing accessories that are a sheer treat to the eyes. The Kinari Bazaar is one such outlet that is a must-visit.

Lajpat Nagar:

From the popular Nargis Fashion to Stelatoes, Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar is a wedding shopper’s paradise. You will love ethnic wedding attire, shimmery jewellery, fancy bags, and designer footwear. Lajpat Nagar’s bridal churas or glass bangles are among the top attractions of the place.

Karol Bagh:

With shops loaded with wedding requirements, Karol Bagh is a budget-friendly place for shoppers. With intricate wedding sarees and lehengas, embroidered sherwanis, and dazzling accessories, Karol Bagh houses several designer markets to choose from. Do stop by Meena Bazaar for traditional wear and PP Jewelers for unique ornaments.

Rajouri Garden:

If you are looking for something traditional with a touch of modernity, Rajouri Garden is the ideal place to be. The vast markets present you with over-the-top saree collections, unique gowns, indo-western attire, and a wide range of jewellery, which will make it difficult for you to select from.

Laxmi Nagar:

Another interesting shopping haven in Delhi is Laxmi Nagar. You will be rendered speechless by the spectacular bridal collections of this place. From eye dazzling women’s wear to classy suits for men, Laxmi Nagar will not disappoint you with its regal collections.

