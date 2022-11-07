Chandra Grahan 2022: What Should and Should Not Be Eaten During Lunar Eclipse?

The second lunar eclipse of the year is going to occur on Tuesday, November 8. This will be the last eclipse of the year. The first lunar eclipse took place on May 16, 2022. As significant as this event is from a scientific standpoint, it is equally significant from a religious and astrological standpoint. In India, the lunar eclipse will be visible from 5:32 PM to 7:27 PM, lasting 1 hour and 95 minutes.

According to religious beliefs, no food should be consumed during the eclipse. However, Bhopal-based astrologer Pandit Hitendra Kumar Sharma contends that pregnant women, children, and the elderly can eat certain food items when necessary. This is because the elderly require medications depending on their age.

Similarly, pregnant women are advised to consume food and water regularly. Since the baby growing in them requires nutrition, pregnant women should not go without food for an extended period. The same goes for small children who cannot go long without food. They cannot be denied eating either. As per Pandit Ji, whatever food is served to them must include basil leaves.

What should you avoid eating during the eclipse?

At the time of the eclipse, religious scriptures and scientific approaches advise against eating cooked food and chopped-up fruits. Eating cooked food and chopped fruits during this time can harm one’s health. Non-vegetarian food should also be avoided throughout this time.

What should you eat during the eclipse?

During the eclipse, the elderly, children, and pregnant women should drink milk. Only consume this milk after it has been boiled with basil leaves. Aside from that, coconut, banana, pomegranate, and mango, as well as dry fruits, can be consumed during the eclipse. They have a lot of energy, which is great for pregnant women.

