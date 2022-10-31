Chandra Grahan 2022: When is Lunar Eclipse? Will it be Visible in India? Know Sutak Time and How to Watch it Online

CHANDRA GRAHAN 2022: The last total lunar eclipse of 2022 is all set to take place on November 8. According to NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), the next total lunar eclipse will not occur before three years. Sharing this information NASA tweeted, “On November 8, 2022, the Moon will pass into Earth’s shadow and turn red. This will be the last total lunar eclipse for about 3 years, so be sure to check it out if it’s visible in your area."

The last time when a total lunar eclipse took place was May 15, 2022. Whereas the most recent solar eclipse was witnessed on October 25, 2022. The next total lunar eclipse will occur on March 14, 2025, as per NASA.

What is a total lunar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse, also known as a Chandra Grahan, occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon all align. During this time, the moon falls within the darkest part of the earth’s shadow called the umbra. It turns into a reddish colour when this happens.

Will the lunar eclipse be visible in India?

A partial lunar eclipse will be visible in Delhi, beginning at Moonrise at 5:32 PM and ending at 6:18 PM. Only the eastern parts of India including Kolkata, Siliguri, Patna, Ranchi, and Guwahati will be able to see the total lunar eclipse.

Sutak time

Do not forget the Sutak period, which as per religious beliefs is considered an inauspicious period. It is generally advised to stay indoors and avoid doing any new work during the eclipse.

As per Drik Panchang, Chandra Grahan Sutak will begin at 9:21 AM and end at 6:18 PM. Meanwhile, Sutak time for children, the elderly, and the sick will start at 2:48 PM and will end at 6:18 PM.

How to watch the lunar eclipse?

There is no need for special equipment to watch Chandra Grahan as it can be seen with the naked eye. For a better view, you can use binoculars or a telescope but if you don’t have them you can watch the lunar eclipse online when NASA and other organisations stream it live.

