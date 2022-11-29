Change These Lifestyle Habits To Reduce Weight

The majority of us must have struggled with reducing weight. And this issue has continued throughout the years. Because of our hectic lifestyle, we frequently opt for ready-to-make foods or, worse, order from outside. When we eat too much and don’t work out or exercise, our bodies keep on accumulating fat.

A physically active man requires approximately 2,500 calories per day to maintain a healthy weight, while a physically active woman requires approximately 2,000 calories per day. Overweight obesity occurs when there is abnormal or excessive fat accumulation, which increases the risk of various illnesses.

Here are a few suggestions and simple lifestyle changes that can help you shed some kilos.

Avoid using artificial sweeteners

Artificial sweeteners should be avoided because they have been linked to obesity and diabetes. If you want to use a sweetener, try a small amount of honey, which is a natural substitute.

Fibre rich food

If possible, consume at least 5 servings of whole fruits and vegetables per day, as these are low-calorie foods. According to the WHO, eating fruits and vegetables helps reduce the risk of obesity because they are high in nutrients and can help reduce the risk of diabetes and insulin resistance.

Avoid saturated fats

Avoid saturated fats because eating those foods contributes to obesity. Healthy fats such as avocados, olive oil, and nuts should be prioritised.

Avoid processed foods

Avoid highly processed foods such as white bread and many boxed snack foods because they contain more calories and cause weight gain.

Sugar should be avoided

Reduce your sugar intake. Sugary beverages (sodas and energy or sports drinks), desserts like pies, cookies, cakes, canned fruit drinks, candy, and dairy desserts like ice cream make it hard for one to lose weight.

