Charcoal, A Saviour For Your Skin

Charcoal has long been touted to be one of the best purifying elements to have existed in beauty and skincare. While the natural ingredient has long been used in medicine to remove toxins in the body, it has several skincare benefits as well. Charcoal in skincare has the ability to remove excess oil from the skin and is thus a highly recommended ingredient in face washes, face scrubs, exfoliating masks, and more. Activated charcoal too, has the ability to get the skin clear of dead skin cells, thus revealing a much brighter complexion underneath.

As such, take a look at the various positive benefits of charcoal in your beauty regime.

Use charcoal-based cleansers

While charcoal can be used in other beauty treatments as well, the ingredient best works to cleanse the skin of impurities. When used in a cleanser, charcoal has the ability to lightly scrub away dead skin cells which in turn, will make the rest of your beauty routine easily absorbed.

Improves acne

Charcoal treats acne on the face effectively. acne is caused by the accumulation of oil, bacteria, and dead cells inside the pores. The affected area becomes red, irritating, swollen, and even scarred. But if you use activated Charcoal, it will remove the bacteria trapped inside the pores as it has absorbent and antibacterial properties.

Remove toxins from skin pores

Using an activated Charcoal mask helps remove the impurities inside the skin pores. The charcoal attracts all the toxins and bacteria to itself and cleans the pores. It will result in a luminous complexion and clean skin.

Deep cleanse

Using a detoxifying Charcoal face wash helps remove impurities and dirt from the skin, giving it an improved texture. Also, an activated Charcoal peel-off mask enlarges the skin pores and deeply cleanses the skin by removing dead cells.

Soaks excess oil

Oily skin often becomes shiny because of the excess release of sebum, as it clogs the pores. But as sebum is essential for skin hydration, you need an ingredient that soaks its extra oil but doesn’t make it dry. For that, Charcoal works best.

Provides Gentle exfoliation

Charcoal also works as a natural exfoliant. It helps in removing dead skin cells and brings out a healthy glow to your face. However, if you have sensitive skin, the exfoliator may not suit you. So make sure you consult your dermatologist before using it.

