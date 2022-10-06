Chardham Yatra 2022: Closing Dates Announced; All You Need to Know

Chardham Yatra is now at its last stop in Uttarakhand. The doors of Shri Gangotri Dham will be closed at 12:01 pm on October 26. The doors of Shri Kedarnath Dham will be closed at 8:30 am on October 27. The doors of Shri Yamunotri Dham will be closed on October 27 at Abhijit Muhurta in the afternoon. The doors of Shri Badrinath Dham will be closed at 3:35 pm on November 19. Last, the doors of Hemkund Sahib and Lokpal Tirth will be closed on Monday, October 10 ahead of the winter season.

The doors of the second Kedar Madmaheshwar will be closed on Friday, November 18. The Madmaheshwar fair will be organised in Ukhimath on November 21. The doors of the third Kedar Tungnath will be closed on November 7. The doors of Badrinath Dham will be closed on Saturday, November 19 at 3:35 pm. While the doors of Shri Kedarnath Dham will be closed on October 27 at 8.30 am on the occasion of Bhaiya Dooj.

Since the opening of the doors in April-May this year, lakhs of devotees have visited Char Dham so far.

As recorded, a total of 14,53,549 pilgrims have reached Shri Badrinath Dham, 1339477 pilgrims to Kedarnath, 458701 pilgrims to Yamunotri, and 483096 pilgrims to Gangotri Dham.

Meanwhile, the number of pilgrims reaching Uttarakhand Chardham has touched 38,34,823. According to the information received from Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib, 2.25 lakh pilgrims have visited Hemkund Sahib.

