Check Details of Festivals and Vrats Falling in The Month of Ashadh

The month of Ashadh is the fourth month of the Hindu calendar and this year it begins from Wednesday, June 15. It will set in from Pratipada of Krishna Paksha, the dark lunar fortnight as per the Hindu Panchang, and will end on Wednesday, July 13. This is considered as a holy month as many important fasts and festivals are observed during this month.
The important days in the month of Ashadh include Devshayani Ekadashi, Yogini Ekadashi, Mithun Sankranti, Sankashti Chaturthi, Amavasya, Purnima, Pradosh Vrat, Guru Purnima, Jagannath Rath Yatra and Gupt Navratri among others.
According to Hindu epics, Lord Vishnu goes into Yoga Nidra during this period and the devotees who keep fast get blessings of Lord Vishnu. The Chaturmasya starts from this month and all the gods go to Shayan (sleep) during this period of four months. So, as per Hindu traditions no auspicious work is done during Chaturmasya.
Here are the dates for all the festivals and vrats so that you don’t miss any important ones.
June 15, Wednesday: Mithun Sankranti, Ashadh Krishna Pratipada
June 17, Friday: Krishnapingal Sankashti Chaturthi
June 20, Monday: Kalashtami fast, monthly Janmashtami
June 24, Friday: Yogini Ekadashi
June 26, Sunday: Pradosh Vrat
June 27, Monday: Monthly Shivaratri
June 29, Wednesday: Ashadh Amavasya
June 30, Thursday: Beginning of Gupt Navratri, Chandra Darshan
July 01, Friday: Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha
July 03, Sunday: Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat
July 04, Monday: Skanda Shashti
July 09, Tuesday: Gauri Vrat
July 10, Sunday: Devshayani Ekadashi, Vasudev Dwadashi, Beginning of Chaturmasya Vrat
July 11, Monday: Som Pradosh Vrat
July 12, Tuesday: Jayaparvati Vrat
July 13, Wednesday: Guru Purnima, Ashadh Purnima, Vyas Purnima
Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.