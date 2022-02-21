Check Out Amyra Dastur’s Vacation Mantra In The Maldives

The Maldives has been one getaway spot for all celebrities for the past two years. Currently, Amyra Dastur is enjoying her time on the island. Amyra went to the Maldives for a quick vacation and some work commitments.

From relishing her favourite plate of traditional seafood of the beach destination to enjoying the envious view of the lapping waters in the front, Amyra is making most of her time there. There is no doubt the actor is setting travel and fashion goals for us – a merger of the two.

On February 20, she left her fans drooling over pictures of herself by the serene waters of Maldives. Clad in a pink bikini, Amyra can be seen posing like a diva by the blue and crystal-clear waters of the ocean. With her feet dipped into the ocean and the blue waters creating the perfect aura around her, Amyra struck poses for a holiday fashion photoshoot.

She added more sass to her look with a blue satin maxi skirt, with a thigh-high slit on one side, wrapped around her waist. Sharing the pictures, Amyra quoted Poet Christy Ann Martine, “Dance with the waves, move with the sea. Let the rhythm of the water set your soul free."

Take a look:

Days ago, Amyra summed up her Maldives vacation in a stunning post. Posting a picture of herself posing by the deck of her resort, she was dressed up for a day out with the sun and took some time off for just herself and the sprawling waters. She had donned a white bikini and added oomph to the outfit with a satin multicolour throw. The actor tinted shades to her look and left her tresses open to play along with the wind. Summing up her Maldives vacation, she wrote, “Tan skin, salty hair, barefoot, ocean air."

Amyra also shared a snap that featured her enjoying the sunset while taking a dip in the water.

When are you packing your bags for a Maldives getaway?

