Check Out Anshula Kapoor’s Trick for Volumizing Mascara Evenly

The mascara is undoubtedly one of the most undervalued beauty tools that rapidly improves your appearance without doing much. Your eyelashes can look more enhanced and defined with a thick application of mascara, which will result in eyes that appear brighter and bigger. Typically, people curl their lashes to provide an even and flawless application of the substance. For many people, it can be challenging, though!

Anshula Kapoor recently posted a straightforward mascara hack to make things simpler for you. “So I came across this Instagram technique for applying mascara. She began the video by saying, “I’m going to try it out.

She then showed how to use the technique, in which “you are supposed to blink every time you swipe the wand on your lashes." Anshula tried this technique without curling her lashes first, stating that she is “deathly frightened" of eyelash curlers.

She applied mascara to her other eye as usual. “Dude, I can definitely tell a difference. I feel the first one is curled and the second one is straight. This technique works. People like me, who are scared of using eyelash curlers, can achieve some curl definition and the lashes are visible," she said. This technique “is meant to curl the lashes and give it volume, without needing to pre-curl them".

Anshula noted that because this hack succeeded, she is “legit 100% infatuated" with it. " I can see my lashes! Even when my eyes smile and disappear, the lashes are visible. So if you’re like me and you’re afraid of the eyelash curler, or you just want some more definition, try this out. And if you’ve tried this already, tell me if it worked for your lashes too?’ Finally, she said.

According to famous makeup artist Tushar Gupta, here is a quick way to apply mascara if using eyelash curlers is not an issue for you.

To curl your lashes, position the curler at the root of your upper lashes, snap it shut, and keep it still for a few seconds.

To correctly dispense the mascara, swirl the wand within the container. Make sure you aren’t repeatedly pumping your wand into the tube. The mascara dries as a result of an air vacuum.

Start coating your lashes: Work your way up from the roots until you achieve the desired volume.

Brush out the clumps: If your eyelashes are clumping together or have mascara on them, you can use a disposable wand or an eyebrow tweezer to separate them.

