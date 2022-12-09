Check Out India’s Most Popular Creators And Videos Of 2022

YouTube unveiled the most popular creators, artists and videos of 2022. The platform uses a carefully considered methodology to publish the lists including Top Trending Videos, Top Music Videos, Top Shorts, Top 20 Breakout Creators, Top Breakout Women Creators and Top Creators.
Viewers are, now, connecting the most with creators and artists who produce content across multiple formats. The interplay between video on demand, short form content and live stream is evident on the site - and reflected in the annual lists. Viewers shared a laugh over a dystopian short-film, while following the short-takes of a lovable housekeeper. They passionately pursued hobbies and interests, from watching a 4-hour long e-sports live stream to 60-seconds strokes of immersive art. Millions vibed to the peppy viral hit that transformed a local peanut-vendor into a national wonder! And many others dived deep into an ocean of entrepreneurial opportunity, seeking inspiration with a dash of humor.
Here’s three trends that YouTube’s 2022 lists tell us about pop culture in India.
Multi-format creation is driving momentum for pop culture
Mainstream content gained new levels of relevance because creators reinterpreted them for their communities through different formats and styles. For instance: From official episode highlights to chart-topping spoofs and reaction videos, reviews, memes and interviews, Shark Tank left an indelible imprint on popular culture, mirroring the rise in interest for motivational and inspirational content on the website. Similarly, innovation in video formats and styles - lyric videos, releases in different languages, remixes, behind the scenes or even, sketches - is helping reshape the way fans discover and engage with music.
For Gen-Z, the platform is a microcosm of the world they inhabit
Digital culture is now all about personal and socially relevant messages, particularly for Gen-Z, who are not only seeking out but also creating quick doses of feel-good, familiar content. Young creators, from small towns and even India’s hinterlands, have turned to Shorts to share snippets of their daily life in their own language and inimitable style. For Gen-Z, YouTube is not only a platform to share their unique worldview, but also a window to a world without borders. Here, they can cultivate interests, go deep into topics they love, whet their curiosity or even discover niche skills.
Also Read: Viva Magenta: Pantone’s Colour For 2023 Is Exuberant and Unconventional
A new generation of filmmakers emerge
With high-production values, engaging scripts and all-round entertainment, the creators are delivering blockbusters, and even “shortbusters". Even as a full length feature and a dramedy short-film made it to the top trending videos, scripted content is also taking off in short-form across languages, with snappy, fast paced, quick witted episodes.
You can read more about the trends on this blog and dig into top creators, artists and trending videos from India and around the world at YouTube.com/trends/2022.
Top Trending Videos
- AGE OF WATER | Round2Hell | R2H
- Sasta Shaark Tank | Ashish Chanchlani
- INDIAN FOOD MAGIC | CARRYMINATI
- Arabic Kuthu - Beast First Single Promo | Thalapathy Vijay | Sun Pictures | Nelson | Anirudh
- Daaru With Dad 3 | Harsh Beniwal
- BB Ki Vines- | Automatic Gaadi |
- Doodhiya | the mridul | Pragati | nitin
- BIGGEST GANGSTER ENCOUNTER | GTA V GAMEPLAY #146
- [HINDI] Free Fire World Series 2022 Sentosa | Finals
- Chidiya Ghar - Amit Bhadana | Rajpal Yadav
Top Shorts
- Kaamwali Bai - Part 28 #Shorts #Shortsbreak #takeabreak
- Bahiya k sath prank ho Gaya | sawdhan rahe satark rahe | kesa laga mera jaadu #comedy
- Betiyaan kisi se kam nahi hoti || Gulshan kalra #shorts
- Desh mere #shorts
- Ab kaha jaiyega bachke #shorts #funny #comedy #youtubeshorts
- Maa ne bola tha / comedy / shorts #funny #comedy #shorts #ashortaday
- Doctor 👨⚕️ vs Engineer ~ Who is best 😂 ~ Chocolate Heist ~ Dushyant Kukreja #shorts
- Salute to Indian army #shorts
- Guneet is Always Awesome in hoopla #shorts | Harpreet SDC
- Maa ka opration #shorts #emotional #motivational
Top Music Videos
- Srivalli (Video) | Pushpa | Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna | Javed Ali | DSP | Sukumar
- Arabic Kuthu | Halamithi Habibo -Lyric Video| Beast| Thalapathy Vijay| Sun Pictures| Nelson| Anirudh
- Pushpa: Saami Saami - Full Video Song | Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna | Sunidhi C | DSP | Sukumar
- Kacha Badam Song | Bhuban Badyakar | Kacha Badam Song Remix | Badam Badam Song | New Song 2022
- #Video | #Khesari Lal Yadav, #Shilpi Raj | Le Le Aayi Coca Cola | Chaita Geet
- Oo Bolega ya Oo Oo Bolega Ft Samantha ( Full Video) Pushpa | Allu A, Rashmika|Kanika K, DSP, Sukumar
- Oo Antava Mawa..Oo Oo Antava Full Video Song | Pushpa Songs | Allu Arjun| DSP |Sukumar |Samantha
- Coke Studio | Season 14 | Pasoori | Ali Sethi x Shae Gill
- Arabic Kuthu - Video Song | Beast | Thalapathy Vijay | Pooja Hegde | Sun Pictures | Nelson | Anirudh
- #Video | #Khesari Lal New Song ~ | Priyanka Singh | Nathuniya |Arshiya Arshi| Bhojpuri Gana
Top Creators
- Shorts Break
- Akshay Nagwadiya
- Gulshan Kalra
- Dushyant kukreja
- sagar kalra (Shorts)
- unknown boy varun
- Ishaan Ali 11
- jaanvi patel
- Priyal Kukreja
- Ajay Sharma
- deepesh zo
- SEVENGERS
- INDIAN HACKER
- Ultimate Javed
- Chetan Monga Vlogs
- Deepali Markam
- Asli Mona Official
- gogo 2728
- Sourav Joshi Vlogs
- Shuaib011
Breakout Creators
- Harsha Sai - For You Telugu
- Ankita Bhawsar
- Prashu__baby
- Sangeeth Kumar
- KL BRO Biju Rithvik
- CHANDAN ART ACADEMY
- Sujal Thakral
- The Vishal bhatt
- RupalChoudhary TD
- Adaah Queen
- AR Hussain
- King of Cubers
- Anjali Dhariwal
- Sakya RM
- Science and fun
- Professor Of How
- Sam Sharma TBC
- Koushal Monga
- DEV Ke Experiment
- Jeet Patil
Women Breakout Creators
- jaanvi patel
- Priyal Kukreja
- Deepali Markam
- Asli Mona Official
- Ankita Bhawsar
- RupalChoudhary TD
- Adaah Queen
- Anjali Dhariwal
- Crafter Aditi
- Varsha Singh Rajput
Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here