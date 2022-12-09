Check Out India’s Most Popular Creators And Videos Of 2022

YouTube unveiled the most popular creators, artists and videos of 2022. The platform uses a carefully considered methodology to publish the lists including Top Trending Videos, Top Music Videos, Top Shorts, Top 20 Breakout Creators, Top Breakout Women Creators and Top Creators.

Viewers are, now, connecting the most with creators and artists who produce content across multiple formats. The interplay between video on demand, short form content and live stream is evident on the site - and reflected in the annual lists. Viewers shared a laugh over a dystopian short-film, while following the short-takes of a lovable housekeeper. They passionately pursued hobbies and interests, from watching a 4-hour long e-sports live stream to 60-seconds strokes of immersive art. Millions vibed to the peppy viral hit that transformed a local peanut-vendor into a national wonder! And many others dived deep into an ocean of entrepreneurial opportunity, seeking inspiration with a dash of humor.

Here’s three trends that YouTube’s 2022 lists tell us about pop culture in India.

Multi-format creation is driving momentum for pop culture

Mainstream content gained new levels of relevance because creators reinterpreted them for their communities through different formats and styles. For instance: From official episode highlights to chart-topping spoofs and reaction videos, reviews, memes and interviews, Shark Tank left an indelible imprint on popular culture, mirroring the rise in interest for motivational and inspirational content on the website. Similarly, innovation in video formats and styles - lyric videos, releases in different languages, remixes, behind the scenes or even, sketches - is helping reshape the way fans discover and engage with music.

For Gen-Z, the platform is a microcosm of the world they inhabit

Digital culture is now all about personal and socially relevant messages, particularly for Gen-Z, who are not only seeking out but also creating quick doses of feel-good, familiar content. Young creators, from small towns and even India’s hinterlands, have turned to Shorts to share snippets of their daily life in their own language and inimitable style. For Gen-Z, YouTube is not only a platform to share their unique worldview, but also a window to a world without borders. Here, they can cultivate interests, go deep into topics they love, whet their curiosity or even discover niche skills.

A new generation of filmmakers emerge

With high-production values, engaging scripts and all-round entertainment, the creators are delivering blockbusters, and even “shortbusters". Even as a full length feature and a dramedy short-film made it to the top trending videos, scripted content is also taking off in short-form across languages, with snappy, fast paced, quick witted episodes.

Top Trending Videos

AGE OF WATER | Round2Hell | R2H

Sasta Shaark Tank | Ashish Chanchlani

INDIAN FOOD MAGIC | CARRYMINATI

Arabic Kuthu - Beast First Single Promo | Thalapathy Vijay | Sun Pictures | Nelson | Anirudh

Daaru With Dad 3 | Harsh Beniwal

BB Ki Vines- | Automatic Gaadi |

Doodhiya | the mridul | Pragati | nitin

BIGGEST GANGSTER ENCOUNTER | GTA V GAMEPLAY #146

[HINDI] Free Fire World Series 2022 Sentosa | Finals

Chidiya Ghar - Amit Bhadana | Rajpal Yadav

Top Shorts

Kaamwali Bai - Part 28 #Shorts #Shortsbreak #takeabreak

Bahiya k sath prank ho Gaya | sawdhan rahe satark rahe | kesa laga mera jaadu #comedy

Betiyaan kisi se kam nahi hoti || Gulshan kalra #shorts

Desh mere #shorts

Ab kaha jaiyega bachke #shorts #funny #comedy #youtubeshorts

Maa ne bola tha / comedy / shorts #funny #comedy #shorts #ashortaday

Doctor 👨‍⚕️ vs Engineer ~ Who is best 😂 ~ Chocolate Heist ~ Dushyant Kukreja #shorts

Salute to Indian army #shorts

Guneet is Always Awesome in hoopla #shorts | Harpreet SDC

Maa ka opration #shorts #emotional #motivational

Top Music Videos

Srivalli (Video) | Pushpa | Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna | Javed Ali | DSP | Sukumar

Arabic Kuthu | Halamithi Habibo -Lyric Video| Beast| Thalapathy Vijay| Sun Pictures| Nelson| Anirudh

Pushpa: Saami Saami - Full Video Song | Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna | Sunidhi C | DSP | Sukumar

Kacha Badam Song | Bhuban Badyakar | Kacha Badam Song Remix | Badam Badam Song | New Song 2022

#Video | #Khesari Lal Yadav, #Shilpi Raj | Le Le Aayi Coca Cola | Chaita Geet

Oo Bolega ya Oo Oo Bolega Ft Samantha ( Full Video) Pushpa | Allu A, Rashmika|Kanika K, DSP, Sukumar

Oo Antava Mawa..Oo Oo Antava Full Video Song | Pushpa Songs | Allu Arjun| DSP |Sukumar |Samantha

Coke Studio | Season 14 | Pasoori | Ali Sethi x Shae Gill

Arabic Kuthu - Video Song | Beast | Thalapathy Vijay | Pooja Hegde | Sun Pictures | Nelson | Anirudh

#Video | #Khesari Lal New Song ~ | Priyanka Singh | Nathuniya |Arshiya Arshi| Bhojpuri Gana

Top Creators

Shorts Break

Akshay Nagwadiya

Gulshan Kalra

Dushyant kukreja

sagar kalra (Shorts)

unknown boy varun

Ishaan Ali 11

jaanvi patel

Priyal Kukreja

Ajay Sharma

deepesh zo

SEVENGERS

INDIAN HACKER

Ultimate Javed

Chetan Monga Vlogs

Deepali Markam

Asli Mona Official

gogo 2728

Sourav Joshi Vlogs

Shuaib011

Breakout Creators

Harsha Sai - For You Telugu

Ankita Bhawsar

Prashu__baby

Sangeeth Kumar

KL BRO Biju Rithvik

CHANDAN ART ACADEMY

Sujal Thakral

The Vishal bhatt

RupalChoudhary TD

Adaah Queen

AR Hussain

King of Cubers

Anjali Dhariwal

Sakya RM

Science and fun

Professor Of How

Sam Sharma TBC

Koushal Monga

DEV Ke Experiment

Jeet Patil

Women Breakout Creators

jaanvi patel

Priyal Kukreja

Deepali Markam

Asli Mona Official

Ankita Bhawsar

RupalChoudhary TD

Adaah Queen

Anjali Dhariwal

Crafter Aditi

Varsha Singh Rajput

