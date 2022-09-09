Check Out These Natural Sources of Vegan Protein

Keeping fit and being health-conscious is timeless. With the onset of the pandemic, veganism and protein consumption have gained traction, and people are realizing the importance of a healthy diet sans animal protein. However, it becomes extremely difficult for vegans to get proper amount of nutrients into ther bodies, as there are limited sources of protein. But the good news is that certain plant foods contain significantly more protein than others, that can promote muscle strength, feelings of fullness, and weight loss.

Here we have compiled a list of the top 5 vegan protein options that can be consumed on a daily basis.

Soy Milk

Made from soybeans, soy milk is enriched with vitamins and minerals. It is the only dairy substitute that gives an equivalent quantity of protein as cow’s milk together with healthy fats. “It is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are “healthy" fats that your body cannot form on its own. Soy milk is also an excellent source of potassium that is connected with good heart health," says Kaustav Paliwal, Business Head, MuscleBlaze.

Vegan protein peanut butter

Peanut butter provides three macronutrients—carbohydrates, protein, and fat—in a single dose. Enriched with other nutritional benefits like vitamin B5, iron, potassium, zinc and selenium in small amounts, peanut butter is a protein-packed spread which helps make your meals delicious. “Opt for vegan protein peanut butter, a clean source of nutrition that is free from trans fats, hydrogenated oils, added sugar and salt, and is suitable for those looking for healthy vegan food substitutes," adds Paliwal.

Chia Seeds

These seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and other healthy plant chemicals. They are enriched with calcium, iron, magnesium, selenium, and selenium that are important nutrients required for the body to maintain good health. Additionally, the consumption of chia seeds may help to reduce insulin resistance and improve blood sugar levels, reducing your risk of diabetes.

Green Peas

Peas are a member of the legume food category. Enriched with a high concentration of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and phytonutrients, they help in keeping eyes healthy and protect against certain cancers. Additionally, peas are packed with antioxidants, which help build your immune system.

Vegan plant protein

Plant proteins are touted as one the healthiest vegan substitutes for protein. The nutritional components of nutrients include fiber, vitamins, minerals like iron, zinc and calcium.

