Home » News » Lifestyle » Check Out This Smart Furniture From Bulandshahr That Can Transform Into 14 Different Units

Check Out This Smart Furniture From Bulandshahr That Can Transform Into 14 Different Units

This ‘swiss army knife’ of furniture is a multi-utility furniture that can change from a chair to a table and from a coffee table to a TV unit easily. (Photo: HistoryTV 18)
This ‘swiss army knife’ of furniture is a multi-utility furniture that can change from a chair to a table and from a coffee table to a TV unit easily. (Photo: HistoryTV 18)

Watch this wonder transform from chair to table to TV unit and more in ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’ this Monday at 8 PM, only on HistoryTV18.

Advertisement
Lifestyle Desk| News18.com
Updated: February 21, 2022, 11:58 IST

Modern problems call for modern solutions and that’s why multi-functional furniture is the need of the hour as smaller apartments become a norm in urban India.

Meet 22-year-old Madhur Sharma from Uttar Pradesh who designed smart furniture, a wooden cube that can transform into 14 furniture units, on the next episode of ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’ this Monday, 21st of February at 8 PM, only on HistoryTV18. The eighth season of the trendsetting original factual entertainment series continues to deliver on its promise of making the viewers exclaim “OMG!" every Monday at 8 PM with enthralling, inspirational stories of extraordinary Indians and their incredible talents.

Meet 22-year-old Madhur Sharma from Uttar Pradesh who designed smart furniture, a wooden cube that can transform into 14 furniture units, on the next episode of ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’ this Monday, 21st of February at 8 PM, only on HistoryTV18.

Advertisement

Based out of Bulandshahr, Madhur spent over two years conceptualising, designing and refining a wooden cube that transforms into 14 different pieces of furniture to meet your needs.

RELATED NEWS

This ‘swiss army knife’ of furniture is a multi-utility furniture that can change from a chair to a table and from a coffee table to a TV unit easily. Not just this, Madhur is currently working on designing two more furniture pieces, one that can be transformed into 12 furniture units the other one into 16 furniture units. Watch his innovative creation transform into many pieces of furniture this Monday at 8 PM on ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’!

Meet Madhur Sharma and his smart furniture from Bulandshahr along with other incredible individuals from across the length and breadth of the country, including a team from Hyderabad solving the problem of recycling plastic waste.

Tune in to watch ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India every Monday at 8 PM, only on HistoryTV18.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Lifestyle Desk Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the world of fashion, food, health, travel, relationship, and more. From making the perfect ‘haldi’ face mask for that stubborn pimple to cooking the perfect ‘Coq au vin', know it all here.

first published: February 21, 2022, 11:42 IST