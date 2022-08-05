Cheers! It's International Beer Day 2022! Check Out History, Significance, Quotes and Images

INTERNATIONAL BEER DAY 2022: Nothing beats chilled beer after a long hectic day at work. And therefore to celebrate this favouritism, every year the first Friday of August is observed as International Beer Day. There is no denying the fact that beer is the most popular drink among adults across the globe. Hence, the day is celebrated by beer enthusiasts in more than 200 cities.

The global celebration of beer takes place in pubs, breweries, and the backyard. The day encourages beer lovers around the world to raise a toast to all the brewers and bartenders and rejoice in the greatness of beer.

As per the official website of International Beer Day, the significance of the day is threefold.

Firstly, to enjoy the deliciousness of the beer by gathering all the friends. Secondly, to celebrate dedicated men and women who serve or brew beer. Thirdly, to bring along the world to celebrate the beer from different nations. The special day was founded in 2007 by Jesse Avshalomov in California’s Santa Cruz.

And as per the official site, the day was earlier celebrated on August 5, however, later it was shifted to the first Friday of August. This month was chosen for its beautiful summer weather.

International Beer Day: Quotes

“Beer’s intellectual. What a shame so many idiots drink it."– Ray Bradbury “I have respect for beer." – Russell Crowe “He was a wise man who invented beer." - Plato “This is grain, which any fool can eat, but for which the Lord has intended a more divine form of consumption. Let us give praise to our maker and glory to His bounty by learning about beer." - Friar Tuck, Robin Hood “You can’t be a real country unless you have a beer and an airline - it helps if you have some kind of football team or some nuclear weapons, but at the very least you need a beer." – Frank Zappa “Beauty is in the eye of the beer holder."– Kinky Friedman “I am a firm believer in the people. If given the truth, they can be depended upon to meet any national crisis. The great point is to bring them the real facts, and beer." – Abraham Lincoln

