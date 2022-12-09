Chest Pain: Symptoms, Causes And Treatment

Chest pain in winter is a very common problem. However, it may be a sign of a huge problem if it happens frequently and for a prolonged period. Chest pain can range from mild to sharp and sometimes the pain reaches the jaws and can even spread to the back and both arms. Frequent chest pain can point towards a bigger complication.

While we often neglect chest pains and deem them as temporary ones due to gastric issues, one should go for regular body check ups so that the threat of having a terminal illness can be eradicated.

Symptoms:

Advertisement

According to Mayo Clinic, Chest pain can take many forms and have different sensations.

Heart-related chest pain:

Some symptoms of heart-related chest discomfort are:

Pain that lasts more than a few minutes, gets worse with activity, goes away and comes back, or varies in intensity

Pressure, fullness, burning or tightness in your chest

Shortness of breath

The crushing or searing pain that spreads to your back, neck, jaw, shoulders, and one or both arms

Nausea or vomiting

Dizziness or weakness

Cold sweats

Other chest pain

Chest pains related to other problems have symptoms like:

Trouble swallowing

A sour taste or a sensation of food re-entering your mouth

Pain that persists for many hours

Pain that gets worse when you breathe deeply or cough

Tenderness when you push on your chest

Pain that gets better or worse when you change your body position

Causes

There might be multiple reasons for chest pain. Heart-related causes include heart attack, angina, aortic dissection, and inflammation of the sac around the heart (pericarditis). Other than this, digestive issues can also cause chest pain from time to time. Some digestive causes of chest pain include heartburn, swallowing disorders and gallbladder or pancreas issues.

Muscle and bone-related issues might also induce chest aches. Causes include costochondritis, sore muscles, and rib injury. Lung-related causes include collapsed lung, blood clots in the lung (pulmonary embolism), inflammation of the membrane covering the lungs (pleurisy), and high blood pressure in the lung arteries (pulmonary hypertension).

Advertisement

Panic attacks and shingles might also be causes for chest pain other than the already mentioned causes.

Treatment

Treatments for chest pain depending on the causes. If the cause is heart disease, the doctor would recommend medication, cardiac catheterization, and surgery. If the cause is a lung problem, lung reinflation or medication for other lung-related issues might be recommended by the doctor. If the cause is acid reflux or heartburn, antacids are enough to ease the symptoms and do away with the pain. And if the cause of pain is a panic attack, anti-anxiety medications can be the best form of treatment.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here