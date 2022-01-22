Chewing Food can Helps Prevent Weight Gain: Study

A team of researchers in Japan have found that there is a deep connection between chewing food and Diet-Induced Thermogenesis (DIT). In this study done by the researchers of Waseda University, it has been stated that the body remains healthy when the food is chewed properly. Also, eating slowly and chewing properly helps in controlling weight gain and obesity.

The findings of this study, conducted under the supervision of Dr Yuka Hamada and Professor Naoyuki Hayashi of Waseda University, has been published in the Scientific Reports Journal. Generally, it has been observed that chewing helps in consuming energy related to metabolism and also increases intestinal activity. Heat in the body gets increased after eating food which is known as Diet-Induced Thermogenesis.

DIT is a factor known for preventing weight gain which consumes energy above the basic fasting level. Before this, Dr Hamada and professor Hayashi’s team found that eating slowly and chewing properly not only helps in DIT but also increases blood circulation in the intestinal area.

Professor Hayashi said that they were in a state of uncertainty about the fact that there is an increase in DIT from the amount of food entering the digestive system after eating slowly. She added that the team will have to look at other aspects. Chewing can actually help in controlling obesity. As per this study, eating slowly and chewing properly maintain weight.

“While the difference in energy expenditure per meal is small, the cumulative effect gathered during multiple meals, taken over every day and 365 days a year, is substantial," she added.

