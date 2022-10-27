HAPPY CHHATH PUJA 2022: Chhath Puja is observed on the Shashti tithi of the Shukla Paksha. This festival is celebrated with great zeal and zest mainly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand after Diwali. By worshiping Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya on Chhath Puja, you are blessed with health, wealth, and happiness.

Chhath Puja is observed by women for the well-being and happiness of their sons. The four-day festival starts with Nahay Khay and ends with Usha Arghya. The four days of the Chhath festival are:

Day 1: Nahay Khay

The first day of Chhath Puja is called Nahay Khay. Women who observe the Chhath fast take a holy dip in the Ganga river on this day and eat only one meal. This entails cleaning the house and eating vegetarian food. It will fall on October 28 this year. The sunrise time is 6:35 a.m. and the sunset time is 5:39 p.m.

Day 2: Lohanda and Kharna

Kharna is the second day of the Chhath festival. On this day, women fast from sunrise to sunset without drinking a drop of water. After sunset, they break the fast by offering food to Lord Surya and Chhath Mata.

Women begin their Chhath fast after taking prasad on this day. In the evening, they can eat jaggery kheer, fruits, and ghee-filled chapati.

The Kharna will be observed on October 29, with sunset and sunrise times of 06:36 a.m. and 05:54 p.m., respectively.

Day 3: Sandhya Arghya

On the third day of Chhath puja, an Arghya is offered to the setting sun. In the evening, a bamboo basket is decorated with fruits, thekua, and rice laddus, after which devotees and their families offer an Arghya to the sun.

Water and milk are offered to Lord Surya during Arghya, and the Chhathi Maiya is worshipped with a soop filled with prasad. After Lord Surya is worshipped, women sing Chhath songs and hear the vrat katha.

The Sandhya Arghya will be observed on October 30. Sunrise and sunset are expected to be at 06:36 a.m. and 05:30 p.m respectively.

Day 4: Usha Arghya

Usha Arghya is the fourth and final day of Chhath puja, when Arghya is offered to the rising Sun. On this day, devotees go to the riverbank before sunrise to offer an Arghya to the rising Sun. They seek happiness and peace for their kids.

After worship, devotees drink sharbat and raw milk and eat a small amount of prasad to break their fast. The day will be observed on October 31 this year.

Sunrise and sunset are expected to be at 06:37 a.m. and 05:52 p.m., respectively.

