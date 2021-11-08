Chhath Puja 2021: How To Celebrate the Festival at Home Amid Covid-19

Chhath Puja is the festival dedicated to Lord Surya Dev or the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. The festival is mostly celebrated in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, in India, where Hindu devotees observe a fast and offer fruits, flowers, and delicacies. Taking a dip in a water body and fasting are some of the key rituals of the occasion.

This year, Chhath Puja will be observed from November 8 to November 11. During Chhath Puja, the women of the family observe fast and perform rituals as part of the puja for the prosperity of the family and the well-being of their children.

Considering that the coronavirus is still very much present, one must remember to celebrate the occasion responsibly. Here are some ways you can celebrate Chhath Puja this year by staying safe and also ensuring that those around you remain safe:

>Avoid crowded places

It is better that you keep your distance from crowds of people during this festival time since it increases the chances of contracting the virus. You can consider arranging for Puja items a few days in advance if you wish to avoid last minute shopping which will most likely include crowds.

>Follow pandemic prevention protocols

> Even if you have received the two doses of Covid-19 vaccinations, you must follow the basic safety protocols when in public. Wear a face mask and follow social distancing rules. You may also carry a hand sanitiser when in public and frequently clean your hands.

>Follow healthy diet

Maintaining your immunity should be a priority amidst a pandemic. If you are planning on observing a fast during Chhath Puja, you must follow a healthy diet. Include a variety of nutrients in your diet from fruits, legumes, to fiber-rich vegetables.

>Celebrate at home

To minimise the chances of contracting Covid-19 you can celebrate Chhath puja at home with your close friends and family members. This will also make the celebration more safer and intimate.

>Prepare festive food at home

If you are planning on having festive delicacies this Chhath Puja, it would be advisable to avoid buying items from the market and preparing them yourself. You can take the help of the elders of the house who are mostly aware of festive food recipes or even seek the internet’s help.

This way you can ensure that the food is prepared in complete hygienic way.

