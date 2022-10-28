Chhath Puja 2022: 5 Folk Songs That You Could Play During This Festival Celebrating the Sun God

HAPPY CHHATH PUJA 2022: Chhath Puja, the four-day-long festival, will be on October 28. It is observed in northern India, particularly in the states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand. The Nahay Khai ceremony kicks off the festivities, while Suryodaya Arga marks its conclusion. At Shashti Tithi in Shukla Paksha, six days following the auspicious festival of Diwali, Chhath Puja is observed. As they say, any festival is incomplete without good music. So we are here with some songs that can amp up your festive spirits.

On the occasion of Chhath Puja, here are 5 folk songs that you could add to your playlist.

Kabahun Naa Chhooti Chhath

It is sung by Alka Yagnik. Kranti Prakash Jha and Kristine Zedek are featured in the song. The significance of the Chhath puja practice is highlighted in the song.

Uga Hai Suraj Dev

Anuradha Podwal has lent her voice to this one. The lyrics were written by Vinay Bihari. This is also one of the most-played songs during the festivities.

Pahile Pahil Chhathi Maiya

Another song for your Chhath Puja playlist is waiting for your attention. Sharda Sinha has crooned the number. The song truly captured the essence of the holy festival.

Uthau Sooraj Bhaile Bihaan

We have a beautiful number by Sharda Sinha for you. The song focuses on the rituals performed during the Chhath Puja.

Kelwa Ke Paat Par

The song tells the story of a devotee observing the Chhath puja vrat and praying to the Sun God.

