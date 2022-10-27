Chhath Puja 2022: Glam Up For Chhath Puja By Following These Makeup Tips

Chhath Puja is a Hindu festival that is commemorated by the Hindu community from all across the world with immense fervour. On this day, people worship the Sun God and his wife Usha. This year, the festivities of the four-day gala will commence on October 28 and conclude on October 31. During this period, women observe a fast. They also prefer wearing ethnic attire for the auspicious occasion. Want to turn heads on this Chhath? Grace your gorgeous traditional outfit with the perfect makeup. Follow the makeup tips mentioned below and see how you spellbound people.

Primer:

Before applying primer, clean your face properly. Priming your face is one of the most essential steps of makeup. It is the base of the makeup. Applying primer ensures that your foundation blends thoroughly and your makeup does not look cakey. Make sure to let your skin absorb it after applying.

Foundation:

Want your skin to glow? Do not forget to apply foundation. Make sure that the shade matches your skin tone. Then, contour certain features such as your jawline, cheekbones, and nose by using a darker shade. Don’t forget, blending is the key.

Eyeshadow:

Pick a shade that goes with your attire. You can choose a matching or contrasting shade. Apply eyeshadow on your eyelids. Then apply eyeliner (optional). To complete the look, apply dark-coloured, preferably black, mascara. After all, we don’t want those perfect lashes to go unnoticed.

Blusher:

Highlight those cheekbones with a bit of blusher. Make sure to move the brush in an upward direction so that your cheekbones look lifted. Following this, do not forget to apply a highlighter. Apply a bit on the bridge of your nose too.

Lip shade:

To finish your look, apply a lip shade according to your attire. You can also apply lip gloss to glam it up a bit.

