Chhath Puja 2022: Know the Significance, Timings And Puja Vidhi

Chhath Puja or the festival of the Sun God is one of the traditional Hindu festivals and it has a great religious significance for the community. People offer puja to Lord Sun as an expression of gratitude. According to popular belief, the practice is known to dispel negativity and darkness and usher in new beginnings, and optimism. This year, Chhath Puja began on October 28 with Nahaye Khaye and will conclude on October 31, which is marked as Usha Arghya. October 29, marks the second day of the four-day festival, also known as Lohanda and Kharana.
Chhat Puja is mainly observed by women, belonging to the Bihari community who maintain a strict fast. Here are all the details you want to know about day 2 of or Kharana of Chhat Puja.
Timings: As per Drik Panchang, Chaturthi will start on October 30 at 08:13 am, Panchami will fall at 05:49 am, and the Brahma Muhurat will last from 05:02 am to 05:52 am on October 29. The sunrise and sunset on the day of Kharna are scheduled for October 29 at 06:43 am and 06:04 pm, respectively. The Drik Panchang also mentions that the Chhath Puja Kharna is in Ravi Yoga this year. Today's Ravi Yoga class begins at 6:00 am and runs till 9:30 am. From 10.23 p.m. onward, Sukarma Yoga is being done concurrently. Importance: Women observe the nirjala vrat on Kharna for a long period of 36 hours. The day is to mark the purity of the mind. However, after sundown, all the devotees are permitted to break their difficult fast of not drinking water. Women who are fasting on day 2 prepare jaggery kheer or Thekua as prasad in their homes. Following the distribution of prasad to Lord Surya and the other family members, the fast is considered to be completed. The Chhath prasad is specially made in an earthen stove with mango wood. Puja Method: Devotees need to wake up early this day and take a bath. Next, they clean the house and observe the nirjala fast. Chhath prasad is prepared on Kharana with jaggery, kheer, and Arwa chawal. Slices of fruits and vegetables can also be used to make the dish. At night the devotees make a kheer dish popularly known as Rasiya along with puri. After the prasad is prepared, the devotees offer the preparation to the Sun God. Some even offer sweets to the deity. Once the prasad is offered to the Sun deity, the dish is then given to the other family members for consumption. Women start fasting after the prasad is consumed by everyone in the house. During that time it is considered inauspicious to have food or even drink water for the next 36 hours. The next morning, women offer Arghya to the Sun, completing the fasting process with Paran. Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here
