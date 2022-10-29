Home » News » Lifestyle » Chhath Puja 2022: Know Timings of Sandhya and Usha Arghya in Delhi, Major Cities

Chhath Puja 2022: Know Timings of Sandhya and Usha Arghya in Delhi, Major Cities

Sandhya Arghya is offered on the third day of Chhath Puja at sunset.

Last Updated: October 29, 2022, 18:11 IST

Delhi, India

Sandhya Arghya of Chhath Puja will be given on Sunday, October 30.
It’s the second day of Chhath, the festival dedicated to the Sun God. October 29 also marks Kharna, known as Lohanda. After having kheer made of jaggery and rice, a Nirjala fast of 36 hours will be observed. Following this, the most important thing is Sandhya Arghya and Usha Arghya. Sandhya Arghya is offered on the third day of Chhath Puja at sunset.

In this vein, the Sandhya Arghya of Chhath Puja will be given on Sunday, October 30, this year. Meanwhile, on the fourth day, after offering Usha Arghya in the morning, they complete the fast by doing Parana. Usha Arghya will be offered on Monday, October 31.

Here’s the time of Sandhya Arghya and Usha Arghya in the major cities of the country

Chhath Puja 2022 Sandhya Arghya and Usha Arghya Timings:

CitySandhya ArghyaUsha Arghya
Delhi05.38 pm06:32 am
Kolkata05:00 pm05:40 am
Mumbai06.06 pm06:38 am
Chennai05:43 pm06:02 am
Patna05:10 pm05:57 am
Ranchi05:12 pm05:53 am
Lucknow05.25 pm06.15 am
Jaipur05:46 pm06:36 am
Bhopal05.43 pm06.25 am
Raipur05.29 pm06.06 am
Dehradun05.32 pm06.31 am
Noida05:37 pm06:32 am
Varanasi05:19 pm06:05 am
Kanpur05.28 pm06.17 am
Gurugram05:39 pm06:33 am
Chandigarh05.37 pm06.37 am
Shimla05:35 pm06:36 am
Ahmedabad06:03 pm06:44 am
Pune06:03 pm06:34 am
Nashik06:01 pm06:36 am
Hyderabad05:46 pm06:14 am
Nagpur05:39 pm06:16 am

first published: October 29, 2022, 18:11 IST
last updated: October 29, 2022, 18:11 IST

