Chhath Puja 2022: Rice To Vermilion, Know The Items You Need To Offer Prayers

Chhath Puja is an ancient Hindu Vedic festival dedicated to Chhathi Maiyya and the Surya Devta. Chhath Puja is observed on the Sashti Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha. Women fast for the well-being of their sons and the happiness of their families as part of this four-day-long puja.

The worship of the Sun God spans four days. The first day of Chhath is known as Nahay Khay. The holy dip in a water body, especially in the river Ganga, is taken on this day. Women who observe Chhath take only a single meal on this day. The second day of Chhath is known as Kharna where dry fasting, without water, is observed from sunrise to sunset. The fast is broken just after sunset after making a food offering to the Sun God.

The third day is the main day of Chhath Puja where Arghya is offered to the setting sun. It is the only time of the year when Arghya is given to the setting Sun. On the fourth and final day of Chhath, Arghya is given to the rising Sun.

On this day, devotees stand in the water before sunrise to see the Sun God and give him offerings. This day is called Usha Arghya. The 36 hours long fast is broken after giving Arghya to the Sun.

To perform the four-day-long puja one would need many items. Therefore, it is important that you collect all the necessary materials in advance as missing even a single item in Chhath Puja is considered inauspicious. If you are doing Chhath Puja for the first time, you should take note of the samgri list for the puja.

New clothes for the person fasting as well as other members of the house

Two big bamboo baskets to keep offerings in Chhath Puja aka dawri

Bamboo or brass vessel will be used to offer Argha to the sun

A set glass, lota and plate to keep milk and Ganga water for araghya

Coconut filled with water

5 sugarcane stalks with leaves

Rice

A dozen of lamps or diya

Incense sticks, kumkum, lights

Vermilion

Banana leaves

Banana, apple, water chestnut, turmeric, radish and ginger plant

Sweet potato and suthni (yam species)

Betel nuts

Honey and Sweets

Jaggery (Jaggery is used instead of sugar to make the offerings to Chhathi Maiya)

Wheat and rice flour

Ganga water and milk

Prasad- Thekwa

