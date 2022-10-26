Chhath Puja 2022 Special: Top 6 Bhojpuri Songs To Boost Up The Festival

Preparations for the Chhath festival are in full swing everywhere. From the roof of the house to the balcony, the ghat, and the society’s campus, aren’t we just decorating everything? A lot of emphasis is placed on concert and music arrangements as well. Folk songs are extremely important during Chhath puja.

The family members continue to sing these songs at the ghats while waiting to offer arghya to the setting or rising sun. Some songs about Chhath are very popular, and they continue to be played year after year. We’ve compiled a list of some of these songs for you.

Ugi Suruj Dev

Khushboo Jain and Pawan Singh have performed the Ugi Suruj Dev song. This song is very popular and its lyrics establish an emotional connection. It was shot by Pooja Banerjee and Pawan Singh. Arun Bihari wrote the lyrics, while Chhote Baba Basahi is the music director. The chemistry between the two stars in the video is incredible.

Pehle Pahil Hum Kaini, Chhati Maiya Vrat Tohar

Sharda Sinha’s song is one of the most popular Chhath songs. This song can be heard on almost every ghat. Furthermore, on the occasion of Chhath, this song becomes a trending song on YouTube. Sharda Sinha’s melodious voice has conveyed the significance of Chhath through this song.

Ug He Suraj Dev

This song was performed by Anuradha Paudwal, a well-known singer. This song is also popular at every Chhath Puja.

Chhapra Chhath Celebration

In the last three years, this song on Chhath by famous Bhojpuri singer Khesari Lal Yadav has become quite popular. It was created in a modern style, and the song is about celebrating Chhath.

Penhi Na Balam Ji Piyariya

Another popular Bhojpuri song on Chhath is Penhi Na Balam Ji Piyariya, which was composed by Deepak Thakur and sung by Kajal Raghavani.

Chhath Kare Aai:

People enjoy Ritesh Pandey and Antara Singh’s modern Bhojpuri songs. This song is also frequently played on Chhath puja.

