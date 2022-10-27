Goddess Sita Performed Chhath Puja At This Bihar Temple

At Chhath is one of the most important festivals for Hindus in Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh. According to legends, many places in Bihar have significant spiritual association with Chhath festival, and Munger is one of them.

The first Chhath Puja is said to have been performed in Munger by Goddess Sita, the locals believe.

Goddess Sita is believed to have performed the first Chhath Puja on the banks of River Ganga in Munger district, according to Anand Ramayan. The site is now known as Sita Charan temple. The footprints of the Goddess Sita are still there on a huge stone inside the Ganga river. The city’s famous Pandit, Kaushal Kishore Pathak claims that there is a mention of Sita Charan and Munger on pages 33 to 36 of Anand Ramayana.

According to mythological tales, when Lord Rama came back to Ayodhya after completing his exile, he decided to perform the Rajasuya Yagya for his kingdom. However, before beginning the Yagya, sage Valmiki told him that it would fail without the presence of sage Mudgal. Lord Rama, along with Goddess Sita, then reached the ashram of Mudgal Rishi, who suggested goddess Sita to worship Lord Surya and Chhatti Maiya.

As per Anand Ramayana, Lord Rama considered killing Ravana a sin since he was a brahmin. Therefore, Vashishtha Muni, the Kulguru of Ayodhya, sent Rama-Sita to Mudgal Rishi, in order to get rid of the sin of killing a brahmin. It is believed that sage Mudgal and Lord Rama performed the Brahmahatya Mukti Yagya while Goddess Sita remained in the ashram and observed a fast. She offered Arghya to the setting sun in the west and the rising sun in the east during the worshipping of the Sun God.

The goddess’ footprints can still be found in the temple’s sanctum sanctorum in the west and east directions. It is believed that performing Chhath in the temple’s courtyard can make one’s wishes come true.

