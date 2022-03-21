Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022: Here’s All You Need To Know About The Maratha Warrior

According to the Hindu calendar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti will be celebrated today on March 21. The date marks the birth anniversary of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who found the Maratha empire in the 17th century. Shivaji Maharaj or Chhatrapati Shivaji Raje Bhonsle was born on the third day of the Krishna Paksha in Phalgun month (as per the traditional Marathi calendar).

Shivaji Jayanti is therefore celebrated between February-March and the date varies each year. This year, it falls on March 21. However, according to the Gregorian calendar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti is observed on February 19. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was prepared for battles very early in life and he fought many battles.

On the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti, here is all you need to know about the Maratha warrior:

1. Shivaji Maharaj laid the foundation of the Maratha empire in 1674.

2. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is also known as the father of the Indian Navy after he built a powerful navy army to protect sea trade. Shivaji Maharaj was among the few who realised the importance of naval force back then.

3. Shivaji Maharaj formed the first army of the Marathas, who were also paid throughout the year. He appointed both Hindus and Muslims without any discrimination, which helped him in establishing one of the largest armies.

4. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a supporter of women and stood for their honour. Under Shivaji’s rule, no woman was harmed in the raided and captured territories.

5. Shivaji Maharaj was against caste conflicts. Shivaji Maharaj was known for accepting all religions without any discrimination. Even though he did not sacrifice his own religious beliefs of Hinduism, he did help people in converting their religion.

6. As a war strategist who knew the importance of warfare skills, Shivaji Maharaj was able to escape the Panhalgad fort after he was trapped by General Siddhi Johar’s army. He escaped with as many as 600 soldiers at the Panhalgad fort.

