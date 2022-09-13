Chhavi Mittal Lists Down Five Missteps That People Commit While Undertaking Intermittent Fasting

With numerous celebrities advocating it, intermittent fasting has become a popular dietary trend all around the world. As the name implies, it requires developing an eating and fasting schedule in which you eat during specific times of the day and then fast for a prolonged period of time. Whether it’s entire grains, veggies, protein, or fruits, intermittent fasting (IF) does not impose any limitations on ‘what’ one consumes in terms of amount or quality, but rather ‘when’ one eats them.

Giving the body enough time to digest meals and, in doing so, helping the body burn fat and detox is the fundamental tenet of IF. The dietary pattern is said to be more in step with the body’s circadian rhythm and is therefore advantageous, according to an earlier story from Indianexpress.com.

On her YouTube channel, Chhavi Mittal posted a video in which she discussed her experience following the IF diet. The actor claimed that when she sought to reduce weight following the birth of her son Arham, she tried the regimen.

In her description of the various IF methods, Chhavi mentioned the 16:8 format, which calls for a 16-hour fast followed by eight hours of eating. She continued by discussing the 5/2 diet, which calls for eating regularly five days each week and fasting the other two.

Then there is the alternate-day fasting method, in which you eat and fast on different days of the week. Another option is to only eat one meal per day, while another is to only eat occasionally.

Chhavi, a breast cancer survivor, listed some advantages of IF, including how it aids in weight loss and controls blood sugar levels in the body. She also cautioned that IF can backfire if not carried out properly.

The actor states that the following are examples of frequent IF missteps:

1. Not easing into it: Chhavi claimed that when she started IF, she was breastfeeding and not engaging in any form of fasting. The actress explained that she did not want the fast to have an impact on her ability to produce breast milk, especially because her son was requiring night feeds. When the infant began to sleep through the night, she picked up where she left off.

“I knew that I had 8 solid hours when I would not have to eat anything. I started IF with 8 hours of fasting, which is normal for people who are not breastfeeding, because they are sleeping through the night." She added that she slowly increased the fasting time from 8 hours to 14 hours. Chhavi said that every body is different and one has to understand their energy level and how long they can sustain themselves without eating anything. “Ideally, IF should increase your energy level and make your mind sharper."

2. Lack of calorie control: According to Chhavi, people frequently eat indiscriminately during the eight-hour window, consuming more calories than they need to, or they undereat, sending the body into “starvation mode," which is harmful since it slows down the metabolism. “It’s crucial to consume the right number of calories throughout the meal window."

3. Not knowing what to eat: She stated that IF adherents should eat deliberately rather than chowing down on manufactured and junk food. “Keep in mind that you need to eat well."

4. Keep an eye out for when you break your fast, says the actor, as occasionally individuals do it unknowingly. “For example, if you consume sugar-containing chewing gum or use sugar-containing toothpaste. You need to exercise caution when it comes to your diet throughout the fasting period. Coffee with milk is not permitted; only black coffee is permitted.

5. Not working out: Chhavi advised working out in addition to IF for “mind-blowing outcomes." Exercise is healthy in and of itself, but when combined with IF, your metabolism and fat-burning will increase and you’ll feel more energised all day long. She advised moderate exercise for 30 to 40 minutes a day, saying, “In general, you will observe many health benefits."

She said that the body exhibits specific symptoms of not being ready for IF, like as hunger during the fasting window or feeling too weak to fast. In that situation, it’s critical to comprehend, pay attention, and eat.

