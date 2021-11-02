Chhoti Diwali 2021: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance of Naraka Chaturdashi

Chhoti Diwali is celebrated on the day following Dhanteras and is also known as Naraka Chaturdashi. “Naraka" refers to the mythical demon king Narakasura and “Chaturdashi" means the fourteenth day. The annual event takes place on the fourteenth day of Krishna Paksha, in the month of Ashwin of the Hindu calendar. You can find the date, time and significance of this auspicious event below.

CHHOTI DIWALI 2021: DATE

Chhoti Diwali will be celebrated this year on November 3, a day before Diwali which will fall on November 4.

CHHOTI DIWALI 2021: SHUBH MUHURAT

Shubh Muhurat is the auspicious moment for the performance of religious ceremonies among the Hindu community worldwide. For this year’s Chhoti Diwali celebration, the Shubh Muhurat begins around 09.02 am on November 3 and ends the following day by 06:03 am.

For the ritual bathing, known as Abhyanga Snan, the time is 05:40 am to 06.03 am. This holy bath is believed to help cleanse one’s soul and save them from the torments of hell after death.

CHHOTI DIWALI 2021: PUJA VIDHI

On Naraka Chaturdashi, devotees pray to the god Krishna, Kali, Yama and Hanuman to help cleanse their souls of past sins to avoid being sent to hell in the afterlife. Devotees also perform the ritualistic cleansing bath called Abhyanga Snan for this purpose and use sesame oil on their heads and body.

In some places, an effigy of Narakasura is burnt early in the morning. The rituals differ among different cultures in various parts of India.

CHHOTI DIWALI 2021: HISTORY AND SIGNIFICANCE

As per Hindu mythology, Narakasura captured the territories of the Vedic goddess Aditi, abducted and mistreated many women. Krishna and Satyabhama fought in a battle against Narakasura and slew him. Many North-East Indians, however, believe that it was the goddess Kali who killed Narakasura.

This is why the day is also observed as Kali Chaudas. Hindus celebrate this day as a victory of good over evil and as a reminder to follow the spiritual path.

