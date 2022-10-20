Chhoti Diwali 2022: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, and Significance on Naraka Chaturdashi

HAPPY DIWALI 2022: Chhoti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi falls on the second day of Diwali festivities and a day before Diwali. It occurs on the fourteenth day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Ashwin. On this day, Lord Krishna and Satyabhama are said to have slain the demon Narakasura.

The day is known by many names in different parts of the country, including Kali Chaudas, Narak Chaudas, Roop Chaudas, Naraka Nivaran Chaturdashi, and Bhoot Chaturdashi.

Chhoti Diwali 2022: Date

Chhoti Diwali will be celebrated on October 23 this year, a day before Diwali.

Chhoti Diwali 2022: Shubh Muharat

The Shubh Muhurat for this year’s Chhoti Diwali celebration begins around 6:03 PM on October 23 and concludes at 5:27 PM on October 24.

Chhoti Diwali 2022: Puja Vidhi and Rituals

Lord Krishna, Maa Kali, Yama, and Hanuman are worshipped on Naraka Chaturdashi. Puja samagri consists of oil, flowers, sandalwood and coconuts. The prasada is made of sesame seed, jaggery, and rice flakes with ghee and sugar. Abhyang Snan, a holy bath, is very important on this day because it is believed that it helps devotees wash away past sins. During Abhyang Snan, til oil used as ubtan. People also worship Yamraj, the God of Death, by chanting mantras and soaking black sesame seeds in water after bathing.

Chhoti Diwali 2022: Significance

According to Hindu mythology, Narakasura invaded the kingdoms of heaven and earth. The demon king abducted and tortured numerous women. Krishna and Satyabhama defeated Narakasura in combat and killed him.

