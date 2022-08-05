Chickenpox: Home Remedies To Cure Rash and Sores

The chickenpox infection usually clears up in a couple of weeks, and the body subsequently develops antibodies to the virus. However, while the illness is active, the symptoms of chickenpox can be exceedingly annoying.

The major sign of chickenpox is a rash with red lesions that look like blisters and spread all over the skin. The rash is unpleasant and even painful, and it worsens when scratched. Many home treatments, on the other hand, can help relieve the symptoms of chickenpox and dissuade patients from picking at the blisters.

Let us take a look at some useful home remedies that can help with chickenpox symptoms.

Advertisement

Baking Soda Baths

Baking soda is another itch-relieving bath additive. A cup of baking soda in a shallow, lukewarm bath after soaking it for 15 to 20 minutes. If your kid finds this technique comforting, he or she can take up to three showers every day.

Chamomile Compress

Chamomile tea in your kitchen cupboard may also bring relief from itching chickenpox lesions. Chamomile contains antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. When applied to your skin, this is a reliable source.

Allow two to three chamomile tea bags to cool before placing them in a warm bath. Then, soak soft cotton pads or washcloths in tea and apply them to irritated skin regions. When you’re finished with the compresses, gently pat the skin dry.

Oatmeal Bath

For chickenpox, oatmeal baths can be soothing and itch-relieving. A bath will not transfer chickenpox from one part of your body to another. While most drugstores sell oatmeal bath products, you may also prepare your oatmeal bath.

Advertisement

Popsicles

Chickenpox can also manifest itself within your mouth. This can be quite painful. Allowing a youngster to munch on sugar-free popsicles can help relieve mouth sores. This also allows your youngster to drink more water and avoid dehydration.

Calamine Lotion

Calamine lotion can be used to relieve itching. This lotion contains skin-soothing ingredients such as zinc oxide. Dab or distribute calamine lotion on itchy skin regions using a clean finger or cotton swab. Calamine lotion should not be used on or near chickenpox in the eyes.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here