Children of Working Parents May Suffer From Poor Mental Health, Identify The Signs

It is very uncommon in today’s times to find just one partner in a marriage taking up the financial responsibilities of the household alone. Both partners work well in most cases, and most women who just embrace motherhood choose to continue their work after a brief maternity break. With the competitiveness around us, it becomes essential for both parents to be working to secure a good future for the child.

However, this also means that children are denied one of the most fundamental needs during formative ages, which is the company of the parents. The child does not get to spend ample time with parents, often left at the hands of a caretaker or extended family member. Being left alone, children may develop some psychological issues, which need to be attended to. The first step is to identify the symptoms of these mental issues and here are some of them.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

Child cries at the drop of a hat

If your child is crying while telling you about even the most minute problems, they may be craving your attention as they feel lonely. You need to spend more time with them and hear them out.

Your child talks to themselves

Being alone for a significant part of the day causes a lot of words crammed in a child’s heart that they are bursting to say. Unable to find the opportunity to share with you, they may start talking to themselves, which can be a sign that they are depressed.

Advertisement

Change in eating habits

Neglected children sometimes display symptoms of changes in eating habits. They may either eat more than they usually do or lose their appetite. Both may be signs of serious problems.

Problems in the sleep cycle

If your child is unable to sleep, is restless and changes sides in bed quite often, it is an indication that they are disturbed. They may even have nightmares. If these happen often, you may need to pay immediate attention to your child.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here