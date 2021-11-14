Children’s Day 2021: Top 5 Evergreen Bollywood Songs For Your Kids

November 14 is celebrated as Children’s Day in India. The day is marked to remember independent India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary. It is said, that the leader was extremely fond of children and was fondly known as Chacha Nehru. Children’s Day is also celebrated worldwide to raise awareness about child care, education and children’s rights.

Many Bollywood movies have portrayed the wondrous and innocent age of childhood through numerous memorable songs. Below, we look at five such songs.

NANNA MUNNA RAHI HOON (1962)

This patriotic children’s song is from the 1962 film Son of India. The film tells the story of a young boy named Gopal and his adventures through the fascinating yet dangerous world of grown-ups. The song, performed by Shanti Mathur, depicts Gopal’s innocent aspirations as well as his love for his nation. Shakeel Badayuni penned the lyrics to this Naushad composition.

CHANDA HAI TU MERA SURAJ HAI TU (1969)

This S.D. Burman composed track from Aradhana (1969), performed by Lata Mangeshkar with lyrics from Anand Bakshi, depicts a tender moment between Vandana and her son Suraj, as an infant and teenager. In the film, Rajesh Khanna plays the dual role of Sharmila Tagore’s character Vandana’s husband Arun as well as her adult son Suraj.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKPlVTWg4lg

LAKDI KI KAATHI (1983)

Another immortal children’s song is this R.D. Burman composition from Masoom (1983), starring Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Jugal Hansraj and Urmila Matondkar among others. The song features a joyous moment between the Malhotra children, Pinky, Rahul and Minni. The song is performed by Vanita Mishra, Gauri Bapat, Gurpreet Kaur from Gulzar’s lyrics.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wSs2n5abdmg

BACHCHE MAN KE SACHCHE (1968)

Neetu Singh began her film career as a child artist with the swashbuckler genre film Suraj (1966). Two years later, she played the role of both identical twins, Ganga and Jamuna in Do Kaliyan, which features this song. This Lata Mangeshkar track, penned by Sahir Ludhianvi, showcases the polar opposite personalities of the siblings and their innocence.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r6kq6QttP04

CHATTE BATTE (2011)

This memorable track composed by Amit Trivedi, penned by Nitesh Tiwari and performed by Armaan Malik, Mohit Chauhan, Gaurika Rai and Keshav Rai, is from the National Award-winning film Chillar Party (2011). It depicts the friendship among the children and their beloved community dog, Bhidu.

