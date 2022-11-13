Children's Day 2022: 5 Interesting Gift Ideas for Your Little Ones

CHILDREN’S DAY 2022: With Children’s Day around the corner, it’s best to start thinking of a gift for your kids to make them feel special. Children love gifts, and it doesn’t have to be big or giant ones. Even a gift like baked cookies or a toy will bring a magical smile to their face. Remember, this day is dedicated to the children and as parents or teachers, it becomes our responsibility to make them feel special and important on this day.

However, picking the right option for your child depends on many factors. You should always buy something which they want and don’t already have. It should be thoughtful and useful. On this Children’s Day, you can explore various options, select a unique gift for your child, and make their day. Check out these gift options that you can surely consider.

Advertisement

Book

It could be a sketchbook, comic book, storybook, or anything, but books are an excellent gift idea. You can go with a picture book with colourful pages and characters with a simple story. It will develop their reading habits and also teach them moral values. Plus, you can spend quality time with them reading bedtime stories. Digital cartoon Wristwatch

Children love digital wristwatches, and when it has their favourite cartoon character on it, they’ll absolutely enjoy flaunting it. It will also help teach them how to read time and make them feel like young adults. Remote control sets

Kids love to play with the remote control gadgets. It will be no surprise if they jump with excitement on receiving a remote control car, truck, or plane of the latest model. Drum with the mic set

If your child is fond of singing and instruments, gifting them a drum and mic set is great. It will encourage their singing skills and fulfil their musical dream as well. Board games

Kids above the age of 10 or 12 need to learn the core value of teamwork and peer group. And to teach them, board games are your best and most fun option. Games like monopoly, battleship crossword, risk board games, chess, ludo, and others are great options to gift your child. They can play with the whole family and learn the habit of playing under pressure.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here