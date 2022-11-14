Children’s Day 2022: Kolkata’s Shlok Mukherjee is India’s Winner of Doodle for Google 2022

GOOGLE DOODLE INDIA 2022: Kolkata’s Shlok Mukherjee Doodle titled “India on the center stage" is the winner of the 2022 Google competition in India. Shlok doodles his hope for India’s scientific advancements to take center stage. This year’s contest received over 115,000 entries from children in classes 1 to 10 from over 100 cities across India, responding to the theme.

This year’s Doodle for Google judging panel included actor, filmmaker, producer and TV personality Neena Gupta; Editor-in-Chief at Tinkle Comics, Kuriakose Vaisian; YouTube Creators Slayypoint; and, artist and entrepreneur Alika Bhat, and the Google Doodle team.

“Together, they had the mammoth task of choosing 20 finalists from across the nation, evaluating entries on the criteria of artistic merit, creativity, alignment with the contest theme, and uniqueness and novelty of approach," Google said.

“Congratulations to Shlok, the Group winners and finalists! And thanks to all those who submitted their wonderful entries this year. The Doodle for Google competition aims to encourage creativity and celebrate imagination in young people, and we continue to be inspired by the immense talent across the country. Keep on doodling, and we look forward to seeing what you share with us in the next competition!," Sapna Chadha, Vice President Marketing, Google India and Southeast Asia, said.

The 20 finalist Doodles were showcased online for public voting. In addition to the national winner, 4 group winners were also selected.

This year’s National Winner of the India Doodle for Google contest Shlok Mukherjee is a student of Delhi Public School in NewTown, Kolkata. He won the contest with his thoughtful and inspiring Doodle titled, “India on the center stage."

Shlok writes: “In the next 25 years, my India will…." We were amazed by the creativity and imagination students brought to their entries, and were especially heartened that the advancement of technology and sustainability emerge as common themes across many of the Doodles.

Over 552,000 public votes helped us determine the following group winners for the groups:

GROUP 1-2

Winner: Kanakala Shrinika, Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan, Visakhapatnam

Doodle Title: Joyful Learning

“Within 25 years, every child will love to learn as education will be more fun when the application go hand in hand. Learning with joy will enhance the quality of children’s life ending up in employment opportunities."

Group 5-6

Winner: Divyanshi Singhal, Delhi Public School, Gurgaon

Doodle Title: The Solution To Natural Disasters

“In the next 25 years, my India will control natural disasters. Remote sensing will detect cyclones and floating sockets that will convert its energy into electricity. Floor water will be collected in huge heated reservoirs to make compressed clouds in portable cylinders. These clouds assisted by drones can bring rain in drought, detection of events, accurate forecasting. And AI will control natural hazards so there is no more damage to life and property."

Group 7-8

Winner: Pihu Kachhap, SGBM School, Ranchi

Doodle Title: Green Energy is Clean Energy

“This Doodle represents the development of rural areas. The reality of life and economic well-being of people living in rural areas. The tree in the bulb shows that we should start planting more trees for a healthy environment."

Class Group 9-10

Winner: Puppala Indira Jahnavi, Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan, Visakhapatnam

Doodle Title: Soil - The Serum of Life

“75% of life on earth persists because of soil. If a farmer can escalate the corruption to life, so we can do it as well…. Let’s do our part to produce the purest form of soil in India, forever."

