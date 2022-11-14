Children's Day 2022: Why Kids Should Take Up Sewing As A Hobby

Are you among those who has all their life perceived sewing to be for older people? Or restricted to just women? Well, now’s a good time as any to send those thoughts through the shredder as we elaborate on how sewing as an activity is hugely beneficial for young people and especially kids.

Sewing can be a super fun way for kids, not only to learn a skill that will probably stay with them forever but also to help their minds open up to creativity, being content in their own worlds as they befriend their sewing machines, along with fine motor skills.

“All of these go a long way to enhance the mental and emotional well-being of children. Sewing as a skill is almost like every parent’s wish come true – a hobby, a passion that keeps them away from screens, which typically hog the lion’s share of their waking time," says Parveen Kumarr Sahni, President, Sewing Machines, Usha International

So, if you are looking for an activity that helps your kids learn a life skill while having fun, and being creative, with the added advantage of the time on their mobile screens, sewing is definitely something you must absolutely explore.

Sewing is also a great way to bond with your child and learning how to sew equips them with lessons and skills that go beyond threading a needle.

“Patience, curiosity leading to creative problem solving, and critical thinking, all come to play when they are working on a sewing project. Sewing is known to activate both hemispheres of the brain, further spurring a child’s artistic and mathematical creativity," adds Sahni.

With the new age automatic zigzag machines, which are easy to use and a delight to learn, children can learn to sew starting as early as 7-8 years, albeit under expert guidance to handhold them initially.

“To make sewing simple, it’s of paramount importance that they are taught one technique at a time, and once they become confident of that, only then move to the next. Small steps will make it easy for them to learn and retain, and ensure their new hobby holds them enthralled for a long time," quips Sahni.

Simple sewing projects are a great way to blend their interests, inspiration, and preferences. For instance, to train them on controlling the pedal speed and direction of stitches, make them stitch with coloured threads on black paper…trust me, they will be so excited seeing multiple colours take a life of their own and create abstract art.

Stitching can spur them to further explore their skills and energizes them to improve independently.

Sahni notes down some proven ways in which sewing is good for kids:

Motoring On

Hand-eye coordination is the skill that enables the eyes to guide the hand in an accurate movement. While this skill becomes proficient in older kids, younger kids need to work on refining their motor skills, and sewing is a fun and interesting way to help them with that. Threading the needle and tying a knot on the thread, ensuring the stitches are even and in a straight line, teaches them to focus their eyes and hands on completing a task that requires the simultaneous use of both. Motor skills also help strengthen other activities such as handwriting, catching and throwing a ball, drawing, and others.

A new skill, new brain cells

Cognitive development means how the child thinks, explores, and solves problems. It is important to enhance a child’s cognitive development, as it lays the foundation for your child’s success later in life. Sewing not only strengthens cognitive skills but is also said to encourage the growth of new brain cells – amazing, isn’t it? Sewing is such a powerful activity that it not only keeps all neurons firing but the creative process also helps more brain cells grow.

Colour and creativity

We all understand that sewing can be an art form that involves a lot of creativity, imagination and thinking outside the box. Children who learn how to sew at an early age will have an advantage when it comes to other creative activities. The interplay of coloured threads on cloth, textures, decorative stitches etc is a realm with endless possibilities that is a source of joy forever.

The discipline of diligence

It’s imperative that kids learn right at the onset that before one can sew, one needs to prepare the required equipment, materials, and work area. Then again, once the project is done, one must clean up and store everything back in its place. These little chores will become rites of the learning passage for your kid after a while and once entrenched, they will influence other aspects of their lives too – such as keeping their rooms tidy, putting back their games and toys where they are meant to be, etc.

Look what I made!

The experience and ability to create something beautiful from scratch can really boost a child’s confidence. The feeling of accomplishment after completing a sewing project can do wonders for their self-esteem not only amongst family members but also among their peer groups. They learn to take ownership of their work, they take pride in their creations, which is something that will stand them in good stead throughout their lives.

How to get your kid started?

Ensure your child gets a great teacher who understands children’s psychology and ensures they have fun while learning. Yes, of course, you must ensure they follow proper safety procedures, follow the right techniques, and evoke curiosity and inspire creativity. Today there are so many machines for kids, including a lovely looking My Fab Barbie sewing machine, that will add another element of joy to their learning process. There are other automatic sewing machines that are meant to make sewing easy for beginners, including a whole range to choose from in the Usha Janome portfolio of offerings.

So get your kids started young and not only are you going to be thanking yourself for teaching them this skill, they too will be thanking you when they realise how much fun it can be and how much joy they derive out of it! So this Children’s Day, go out there and get them a machine and Viola, see the sparkle in their eyes.

